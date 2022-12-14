Shakespeare & Tickets for Legally Blonde Jr.

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Announces Winter Shakespeare Performance Class & Last Weekend for Legally Blonde Jr.!!

“Be not afraid of greatness…” Shakespeare (Twelfth Night). Good advice from the Bard! BEAT Chidlren’s Theatre is excited to bring you our Winter Shakespeare performance class — Presenting Shakespeare! — to help you achieve your greatness. Please go online today to sign up for this amazing Shakespeare monologue class for actors ages 12-19 who are ready to take their acting to the next level.

And while you are considering your next Shakespeare performance, come check out our current BEAT production of Legally Blonde Jr., The Musical is onstage this weekend at Summit High Auditorium! You can still get tickets online at our BEAT website.

See you at the theatre!

beatchildrenstheatre.org