Dry Canyon Arts Returns to Redmond High School

(2023 Art Show Raffle | Photo courtesy of DCAA)

After an overwhelmingly positive response to moving their fall art show and sale to Redmond High School (RHS) in November of 2023, the Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) is hoping to repeat that success this coming May 4-5 with their Spring Art Show and Sale. Last fall’s show attracted over 1,500 customers to shop amongst vendors showing oil, acrylic and watercolor fine art, wood shaping, glass art, photography, jewelry making, textile art, pottery and student art from Redmond schools.

Jay Lowndes, newly appointed events director for Dry Canyon Arts Association, likes the synergy of the organization partnering with Redmond High School for their art shows. As art education is one of the objectives of Dry Canyon, Lowndes says that it seems perfectly natural for DCAA to find space for their art shows at RHS. It also doesn’t hurt that Lowndes is a newly retired high school teacher, which means he knows his way around high school policies and cultures. “Having organized a myriad of events throughout my teaching career has allowed me to slip seamlessly back into the role of Events chair,” Lowndes said. “Working with Michele Hyde, RSD facilities use administrator, has been nothing but a pleasure! I understand how her time is stretched in every direction and it has helped that I am familiar with the ins and outs of managing a multi-building district. RSD has been a wonderful partner.”

Lowndes is hoping for an even larger turnout for the May 4-5 show, which happens to be planned for Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo and the weekend before Mother’s Day. “As the Show is set on May the Fourth, wishful thinking leads me to believe that The Force will be with us over the course of the Show,” Lowndes said. “DCAA is also hopeful that folks will come out to the Show to find that extra special gift for their favorite mother-figure in their life. And, we hope that the festive atmosphere will aptly reflect the 5th of May’s celebration.”

Dry Canyon is also repeating their raffle of art donated by participating artists. Last fall’s raffle, combined with matching donations, made it possible for the organization to donate $3,000 to the arts program at Vern Patrick Elementary School. The raffle’s organizers are hoping to outdo their accomplishments with more art for raffle ticket buyers to choose from and more raffle tickets sold. As in the fall, all raffle ticket sales go to fund art programs in Redmond schools.

The Dry Canyon Arts Association Spring Art Show and Sale will be held Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, May 5 from 10am to 4pm. Admission and parking is free. Redmond High School is located at 675 Rimrock Way.

drycanyonarts.org