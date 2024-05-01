The Cascade Chorale Presents Oldies but Goodies from the 50s, 60s & 70s

(Photo courtesy of Cascade Chorale)

The Cascade Chorale invites you to a nostalgic musical soirée that promises to whisk you away on a heartfelt trip down memory lane. This special event will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 7pm and Sunday, May 19, at 3pm, hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Bend, located at 230 NE Ninth Street, Bend.

Prepare to be serenaded with classics from the golden era of music, featuring hits from Aretha Franklin to the Eagles, and the Beatles to Neil Diamond. This unique concert will see the Cascade Chorale teaming up with Jazz Central for a vibrant showcase of songs that defined the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

“Our aim is to evoke memories and create new ones with tunes that have stood the test of time,” said Barbara Rich, a spokesperson for the Cascade Chorale. “This concert is more than a performance; it’s an active celebration of music that brought — and continues to bring — people together.”

Established on the principle that choral music should be experienced by all, the Cascade Chorale has been at the heart of Central Oregon’s music scene since 1967, bringing diverse choral performances to the community. Since 2012, the organization has offered its winter and spring concerts free of charge, a testament to its commitment to making music accessible to everyone. This generous model is made possible through the support of patrons and sponsors whose donations ensure the continuation of these cultural offerings.

The OLDIES BUT GOODIES concert is part of this mission, made all the more special by the singers, venue, and the undeniable charm of the chosen music era. Audience members are encouraged to clap along and tap their toes to the rhythm of beloved classics in this celebration of timeless music.

Admission to the concert is free, with donations gratefully accepted to support the Cascade Chorale’s ongoing mission to enrich Central Oregon with high-quality choral music. These funds are crucial for covering operational costs such as hiring musicians, venue rental, and other concert-related expenses.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a live performance that bridges generations through the universal language of music. Your tax-deductible donation or sponsorship will aid in preserving this cherished tradition, ensuring that beautiful choral music remains a staple of the Central Oregon cultural landscape.

Join us for a weekend of melody, memory, and community spirit. See you there!

Event Details:

When: Saturday, May 18, 7pm and Sunday, May 19, 3pm

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth Street, Bend Oregon

Admission: Free (Donations Welcome)

For more information, including how to make a donation or become a sponsor, please visit CascadeChorale.org.

About the Cascade Chorale Association:

The Cascade Chorale Association (CCA) is dedicated to making choral music accessible to the Central Oregon community. Through its dedication to high-quality performances and community engagement, CCA has established itself as a vital part of Central Oregon’s cultural fabric. Since 2012, the organization has offered admission-free concerts, relying on the generous support of donors and sponsors to fund its operations.

CascadeChorale.org