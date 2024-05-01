Deschutes Public Library May In The Know

A Novel Idea:

Building Community, One Book at a Time

Last year was a milestone for the A Novel Idea community read program. We celebrated our 20th year of reading together, and every year along the way we’ve witnessed the power of books to build empathy and understanding, as well as foster connections between people.

Now in its 21st year, A Novel Idea 2024 kicks off on May 3 (in Bend) and May 4 (in Redmond). Then, throughout May, readers can explore the themes and ideas found in Shark Heart and No Matter the Distance with events for children, teens, and adults. A Novel Idea culminates with a free author event featuring Shark Heart author Emily Habeck on Saturday, June 1, at Caldera High School, and a visit from the youth edition author, Cindy Baldwin, on Saturday, May 18, at the Downtown Bend Library. All programs, including the authors’ presentations, are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation and individual donors. Pick up a Reader’s Guide or visit our website for a complete list of programs. (Tickets are free, but required, for the main author event on June 1 and are available at dplfoundation.org starting May 13.)

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Tickets are going fast to Robin Wall Kimmerer’s May 16 presentation as part of the Author! Author! Literary Series. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Her book Braiding Sweetgrass earned wide acclaim, and her first book, Gathering Moss, won the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing. Tickets are available to purchase online at dplfoundation.org.

The Redmond Library:

Growing with Redmond

The Redmond Library is moving ever closer to completion! We are on track to open late this year, and are excited to share this dynamic new space with you. Check out a photo album of the progress on our Flickr photo feed, and visit our website to learn more about all this new library will have to offer. And be sure to check out the DPL Podcast for an in-depth look at how all libraries are growing to serve the people of Deschutes County.

Award-Winning Staff at Deschutes Public Library

Emily O’Neal, the library’s Technical Services Manager, was recently named Librarian of the Year by the Oregon Library Association (OLA). The OLA also honored Community Librarian Liisa Sjoblom with the OLA President’s Award, and Community Librarian Roxanne Renteria with the EDI Anti-Racism Recognition Award. The current president of the OLA is Community Librarian Ericka Brunson-Rochette. Congratulations to all!

Next Staff In-Service Day:

Thursday, May 9

Libraries are closed the second Thursday of the month to allow for a full day of staff training and education. This in-service day consolidates late-openings that had happened on various days each month at all library locations and provides time for staff training in areas like customer service and library processes. We thank you for your patience as we work to build a library system that grows along with Deschutes County.

Beyond the Books:

Check Out Mobile Internet Hot Spot

Having reliable access to the internet is essential in today’s digital world. We’re proud to offer mobile hotspots that you can reserve and check out for up to three weeks at a time. These small and portable devices work like a WiFi connection, giving you internet access on the go or at home. Up to five people can connect at one time. These small, portable devices allow you to enjoy your laptop, tablet, e-reader, gaming console, music player, camera, or other internet-connected device on your terms. You can reserve one via our website.

Service Spotlight:

Social Service Assistance with Thrive

Thrive Central Oregon provides drop-in social services assistance that connects you with resources. You can get help with housing lists, medical access, mental health resources, veterans services, social security applications, and much more. Thrive Central Oregon staff can be found in most library locations at various times throughout the week and can help you navigate the complex forms, websites, and waitlists needed to access these resources. All appointments are first-come first-served and last for 30 minutes. To find times and locations, visit our online web calendar and search for “Thrive.”

Events & Programs in May

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction work, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

A Novel Idea: What I Know About Myself Collage — May 1 (Sisters); May 13 (Sunriver); May 14 (Redmond Senior Center); May 17 (La Pine); May 30 (D.Bend); May 31 (E.Bend)

A Novel Idea: Gelli Plate Print-Making Workshop — May 8 (Sisters); May 14 (La Pine);

A Novel Idea: Family Kayaking Expedition — May 11, May 15

Reading Readiness with Music — May 14 (D.Bend)

Discuss No Matter the Distance — May 16 (E.Bend)

Rainbow Family Night — May 16 (D.Bend)

Page to Screen Family Movie Night: The Jungle Book — May 17 (Tower Theatre)

A Novel Idea: Struggles Into Superpowers with Cindy Baldwin — May 18 (D.Bend)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Frizzy — May 21 (D.Bend)

Middle Ground (10-14 YRS)

A Novel Idea: Discuss No Matter the Distance — May 16 (E.Bend)

A Novel Idea: Three-Part Storytelling Workshop with Cindy Baldwin — May 18 (D.Bend)

Pizza (or Other) Garden — May 22 (Sisters); May 29 (E.Bend); May 30 (La Pine)

Wednesday Teen Hangout (La Pine) — May 1, May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29

A Novel Idea: Sew Felt Sea Creatures — May 8 (E.Bend); May 24 (D.Bend); May 31 (La Pine)

A Novel Idea: Painting a Watercolor Shark — May 10 (D.Bend)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend, East Bend, Redmond) — ver página 7 aquí

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — May 1, May 15, May 29

La Hora del Cuento — May 1, May 15 (E.Bend); May 8, May 22 (Downtown Bend)

Ayuda Tecnológica — May 2 (Downtown Bend)

Intercambio de Rompecabezas — May 4 (E.Bend)

Arte y Manualidades — May 7 (D.Bend); (Sisters); May 21 (Sisters)

Library Book Club at Becky Johnson Community Center: Shark Heart — May 2

Nonfiction Library Book Club: Miss Chloe — May 7 (Suttle Tea)

East Bend Library Book Club: Shark Heart — May 11

La Pine Pop-up Book Club: Shark Heart — May 21 (La Pine)

Larkspur Library Book Club: Ghost Music — May 15

Fiction Library Book Club: Shark Heart — May 22 (online)

Library Book Club by Genre: Historical Fiction — May 23 (Thump Downtown)

Downtown Bend Library Book Club: Shark Heart — May 24

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

Lawyer in the Library — May 1, May 15, May 29 (online)

iPhone Basics — May 2 (D.Bend)

Notary Public Services — May 2, May 16 (D.Bend)

Open Computer Lab — May 2, May 16, May 23, May 30 (D.Bend); May 7, May 21, May 28 (Redmond); May 10 (E.Bend); May 17 (La Pine); May 24 (Sisters)

Puzzle Swap — May 4 (E.Bend)

Step Out! Walking and Wellness Group — May 6, May 13, May 20, (La Pine)

Open Hub Singing Club — May 6 (D.Bend)

Law Librarian Office Hours — May 7 (Sisters); May 14 (Redmond); May 21 (La Pine Activity Center);

Secrets of the iPad — May 8 (D.Bend)

Why Dogs Make Great CEOs — May 13 (D.Bend)

SCORE Small Business Counseling — May 14, May 28 (D.Bend)

SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center — May 14 (Sisters)

Working with AI — May 16 (D.Bend)

Ukraine vs. Russia: The Return of History with OLLI-UO — May 17 (D.Bend)

Expungement Clinic — May 18 (La Pine); May 19 (D.Bend)

Let’s Talk About It Training with KIDS Center — May 21 (D.Bend)

Using Google’s Cloud Services — May 23 (D.Bend)

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center — May 28 (La Pine)

Android Basics — May 30 (D.Bend)

A Novel Idea

Read Together

A Novel Idea

Exhibit Sneak Peek: Read/Create — May 3 (Deschutes County Historical Museum)

A Novel Idea Kick-off — May 3 (Kobold Brewing Bend); May 4 (Kobold Brewing Redmond)

Read/Create: A Novel Idea Exhibit — All of May (Deschutes County Historical Museum)

Bird Watching at La Pine State Park — May 5

Mother’s Day Card Making — May 5 (D.Bend); May 9 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Reader’s Theatre: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Part 1 — May 5 (D.Bend)

Diving for the Solution to Pollution — May 7 (E.Bend)

Bird Watching at Hatfield Ponds — May 8

Reader’s Theatre: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Part 2 — May 8 (E.Bend)

Eggshell Garden Starts — May 8 (D.Bend)

Mystic Vibrosis: A Guide to Living Indubiously — May 10 (High Desert Music Hall)

Healthy Eating — May 15 (Arome)

The Roundabouts Improv: A Comedy Show — May 15 (High Desert Music Hall); — May 29 (Silver Moon)

Struggles Into Superpowers with Cindy Baldwin — May 18 (D.Bend)

Sushi-Making Workshop — May 19 (E.Bend)

Myth and Magic in Everyday Life: Understanding Magical Realism — May 19 (D.Bend); May 23 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

The Art of Falconry: Ancient Sport in a Modern World — May 19 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall)

Create a Customized Gratitude Journal — May 22 (E.Bend); May 24 (DHHR Clubhouse)

Shark Heart in Real Life: The Science of Studying Sharks — May 28 (D.Bend); May 29 (Sisters)

Write Here

Quiet Writing Time — May 6, May 13, May 20 (D.Bend)

How to Shout About Your Work — May 14 (D.Bend and online)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — May 16 (High Desert Music Hall)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Open Mic — May 16 (The Commons)

