A&E WeeklyLiterature in Central Oregon
0

Deschutes Public Library May In The Know

By

A Novel Idea:
Building Community, One Book at a Time

Last year was a milestone for the A Novel Idea community read program. We celebrated our 20th year of reading together, and every year along the way we’ve witnessed the power of books to build empathy and understanding, as well as foster connections between people.

Now in its 21st year, A Novel Idea 2024 kicks off on May 3 (in Bend) and May 4 (in Redmond). Then, throughout May, readers can explore the themes and ideas found in Shark Heart and No Matter the Distance with events for children, teens, and adults. A Novel Idea culminates with a free author event featuring Shark Heart author Emily Habeck on Saturday, June 1, at Caldera High School, and a visit from the youth edition author, Cindy Baldwin, on Saturday, May 18, at the Downtown Bend Library. All programs, including the authors’ presentations, are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation and individual donors. Pick up a Reader’s Guide or visit our website for a complete list of programs. (Tickets are free, but required, for the main author event on June 1 and are available at dplfoundation.org starting May 13.)

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Tickets are going fast to Robin Wall Kimmerer’s May 16 presentation as part of the Author! Author! Literary Series. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Her book Braiding Sweetgrass earned wide acclaim, and her first book, Gathering Moss, won the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing. Tickets are available to purchase online at dplfoundation.org.

The Redmond Library:
Growing with Redmond

The Redmond Library is moving ever closer to completion! We are on track to open late this year, and are excited to share this dynamic new space with you. Check out a photo album of the progress on our Flickr photo feed, and visit our website to learn more about all this new library will have to offer. And be sure to check out the DPL Podcast for an in-depth look at how all libraries are growing to serve the people of Deschutes County.

Award-Winning Staff at Deschutes Public Library

Emily O’Neal, the library’s Technical Services Manager, was recently named Librarian of the Year by the Oregon Library Association (OLA). The OLA also honored Community Librarian Liisa Sjoblom with the OLA President’s Award, and Community Librarian Roxanne Renteria with the EDI Anti-Racism Recognition Award. The current president of the OLA is Community Librarian Ericka Brunson-Rochette. Congratulations to all!

Next Staff In-Service Day:
Thursday, May 9

Libraries are closed the second Thursday of the month to allow for a full day of staff training and education. This in-service day consolidates late-openings that had happened on various days each month at all library locations and provides time for staff training in areas like customer service and library processes. We thank you for your patience as we work to build a library system that grows along with Deschutes County.

Beyond the Books:
Check Out Mobile Internet Hot Spot

Having reliable access to the internet is essential in today’s digital world. We’re proud to offer mobile hotspots that you can reserve and check out for up to three weeks at a time. These small and portable devices work like a WiFi connection, giving you internet access on the go or at home. Up to five people can connect at one time. These small, portable devices allow you to enjoy your laptop, tablet, e-reader, gaming console, music player, camera, or other internet-connected device on your terms. You can reserve one via our website.

Service Spotlight:
Social Service Assistance with Thrive

Thrive Central Oregon provides drop-in social services assistance that connects you with resources. You can get help with housing lists, medical access, mental health resources, veterans services, social security applications, and much more. Thrive Central Oregon staff can be found in most library locations at various times throughout the week and can help you navigate the complex forms, websites, and waitlists needed to access these resources. All appointments are first-come first-served and last for 30 minutes. To find times and locations, visit our online web calendar and search for “Thrive.”

Events & Programs in May

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction work, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Kids & Families

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. Youll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).
A Novel Idea: What I Know About Myself CollageMay 1 (Sisters); May 13 (Sunriver); May 14 (Redmond Senior Center); May 17 (La Pine); May 30 (D.Bend); May 31 (E.Bend)
A Novel Idea: Gelli Plate Print-Making WorkshopMay 8 (Sisters); May 14 (La Pine);
A Novel Idea: Family Kayaking ExpeditionMay 11, May 15
Reading Readiness with MusicMay 14 (D.Bend)
Discuss No Matter the DistanceMay 16 (E.Bend)
Rainbow Family NightMay 16 (D.Bend)
Page to Screen Family Movie Night: The Jungle BookMay 17 (Tower Theatre)
A Novel Idea: Struggles Into Superpowers with Cindy BaldwinMay 18 (D.Bend)
Graphic Novel Book Club: FrizzyMay 21 (D.Bend)

Middle Ground (10-14 YRS)

A Novel Idea: Discuss No Matter the DistanceMay 16 (E.Bend)
A Novel Idea: Three-Part Storytelling Workshop with Cindy BaldwinMay 18 (D.Bend)
Pizza (or Other) GardenMay 22 (Sisters); May 29 (E.Bend); May 30 (La Pine)

Teens & Young Adult (16-25 YRS)

Wednesday Teen Hangout (La Pine) — May 1, May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29
A Novel Idea: Sew Felt Sea CreaturesMay 8 (E.Bend); May 24 (D.Bend); May 31 (La Pine)
A Novel Idea: Painting a Watercolor SharkMay 10 (D.Bend)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend, East Bend, Redmond) — ver página 7 aquí
Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — May 1, May 15, May 29
La Hora del CuentoMay 1, May 15 (E.Bend); May 8, May 22 (Downtown Bend)
Ayuda TecnológicaMay 2 (Downtown Bend)
Intercambio de RompecabezasMay 4 (E.Bend)
Arte y ManualidadesMay 7 (D.Bend); (Sisters); May 21 (Sisters)

Book Clubs

Library Book Club at Becky Johnson Community Center: Shark HeartMay 2
Nonfiction Library Book Club: Miss ChloeMay 7 (Suttle Tea)
East Bend Library Book Club: Shark HeartMay 11
La Pine Pop-up Book Club: Shark HeartMay 21 (La Pine)
Larkspur Library Book Club: Ghost MusicMay 15
Fiction Library Book Club: Shark Heart — May 22 (online)
Library Book Club by Genre: Historical FictionMay 23 (Thump Downtown)
Downtown Bend Library Book Club: Shark Heart — May 24

Adults

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultationssee calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county
Lawyer in the LibraryMay 1, May 15, May 29 (online)
iPhone BasicsMay 2 (D.Bend)
Notary Public ServicesMay 2, May 16 (D.Bend)
Open Computer LabMay 2, May 16, May 23, May 30 (D.Bend); May 7, May 21, May 28 (Redmond); May 10 (E.Bend); May 17 (La Pine); May 24 (Sisters)
Puzzle SwapMay 4 (E.Bend)
Step Out! Walking and Wellness GroupMay 6, May 13, May 20, (La Pine)
Open Hub Singing ClubMay 6 (D.Bend)
Law Librarian Office Hours — May 7 (Sisters); May 14 (Redmond); May 21 (La Pine Activity Center);
Secrets of the iPadMay 8 (D.Bend)
Why Dogs Make Great CEOsMay 13 (D.Bend)
SCORE Small Business CounselingMay 14, May 28 (D.Bend)
SafetyNet Training with KIDS CenterMay 14 (Sisters)
Working with AIMay 16 (D.Bend)
Ukraine vs. Russia: The Return of History with OLLI-UOMay 17 (D.Bend)
Expungement ClinicMay 18 (La Pine); May 19 (D.Bend)
Let’s Talk About It Training with KIDS CenterMay 21 (D.Bend)
Using Google’s Cloud ServicesMay 23 (D.Bend)
Darkness to Light Training with KIDS CenterMay 28 (La Pine)
Android BasicsMay 30 (D.Bend)

A Novel Idea
Read Together

A Novel Idea

Exhibit Sneak Peek: Read/CreateMay 3 (Deschutes County Historical Museum)
A Novel Idea Kick-offMay 3 (Kobold Brewing Bend); May 4 (Kobold Brewing Redmond)
Read/Create: A Novel Idea ExhibitAll of May (Deschutes County Historical Museum)
Bird Watching at La Pine State ParkMay 5
Mother’s Day Card Making — May 5 (D.Bend); May 9 (Becky Johnson Community Center)
Reader’s Theatre: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Part 1May 5 (D.Bend)
Diving for the Solution to PollutionMay 7 (E.Bend)
Bird Watching at Hatfield PondsMay 8
Reader’s Theatre: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Part 2May 8 (E.Bend)
Eggshell Garden StartsMay 8 (D.Bend)
Mystic Vibrosis: A Guide to Living IndubiouslyMay 10 (High Desert Music Hall)
Healthy EatingMay 15 (Arome)
The Roundabouts Improv: A Comedy ShowMay 15 (High Desert Music Hall); — May 29 (Silver Moon)
Struggles Into Superpowers with Cindy BaldwinMay 18 (D.Bend)
Sushi-Making WorkshopMay 19 (E.Bend)
Myth and Magic in Everyday Life: Understanding Magical RealismMay 19 (D.Bend); May 23 (Becky Johnson Community Center)
The Art of Falconry: Ancient Sport in a Modern WorldMay 19 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall)
Create a Customized Gratitude Journal — May 22 (E.Bend); May 24 (DHHR Clubhouse)
Shark Heart in Real Life: The Science of Studying SharksMay 28 (D.Bend); May 29 (Sisters)

Write Here

Quiet Writing TimeMay 6, May 13, May 20 (D.Bend)
How to Shout About Your WorkMay 14 (D.Bend and online)
Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — May 16 (High Desert Music Hall)
Third Thursday Spoken Word Open MicMay 16 (The Commons)

deschuteslibrary.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *