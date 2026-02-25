Dust Off Your Red Carpet Gowns!

Get Your BendFilm Gala Tickets at Their Lowest Price!

Ticket prices for the BendFilm Gala will go up on March 1, so get your spot soon! Every ticket includes dinner, drinks, and entry to the magnificent Tetherow Event Pavilion. Dress up like a celebrity, join your local film-loving community, and make March 15 a night to remember.

If you are a BendFilm member, make sure to check out your membership benefits. Most membership levels include free or discounted tickets to the BendFilm Gala.

It’s the Final Week of Our Festival Pass Sale

Like our BendFilm Gala tickets, prices for 2026 festival passes will rise on March 1. Don’t miss the final week to secure your 20% discount.

Who Will be the Top Fashionista at This Year’s Gala?

From homemade gowns to vintage suits, last year’s gala attendees dressed to impress. At the BendFilm Gala, there’s no such thing as being overdressed, so get creative, glam up, and don’t be afraid to stand out! The winner of this year’s Best Dressed Award could be you…

bendfilm.org