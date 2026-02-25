Meadow Sky Productions Presents Much Ado About Nothing

((Left, L-R) David P and Leah C. (Right, L-R) Connor M, Lucinda H and David P | Photos courtesy of Meadow Sky Productions)
Meadow Sky Productions is back, producing another classic from the Bard himself: William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. This show is a delightful story following two pairs of lovers through a whirlwind week. Classic Shakespearean hijinks ensue, with confusion, misdirection, and the good-hearted naivete of youth. Featuring some of Shakespeare’s most famous characters, like Beatrice (the Queen herself) and Benedick, this will not be a show to miss. Adapted by David and Anna Purkey, this script is clear and concise; great for the whole family!
We invite you to join us March 13-22 at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. Concessions will be available for purchase. Group pricing for groups of 10+ is available upon request. Please reach out to meadowskyproductions@gmail.com for more information.
Doors will open 30 minutes before listed show time, and the show is approximately two hours including a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase online or at the door.
Much Ado About Nothing
By William Shakespeare
Adapted by David and Anna Purkey
- March 13 ~ 7pm
- March 14 ~ 2pm
- March 14 ~ 7pm
- March 15 ~ 3pm
- March 20 ~ 7pm
- March 21 ~ 2pm
- March 21 ~ 7pm
- March 22 ~ 3pm
Tickets: meadowskyproductions.com/purchase-tickets