Meadow Sky Productions Presents Much Ado About Nothing

((Left, L-R) David P and Leah C. (Right, L-R) Connor M, Lucinda H and David P | Photos courtesy of Meadow Sky Productions)

Meadow Sky Productions is back, producing another classic from the Bard himself: William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. This show is a delightful story following two pairs of lovers through a whirlwind week. Classic Shakespearean hijinks ensue, with confusion, misdirection, and the good-hearted naivete of youth. Featuring some of Shakespeare’s most famous characters, like Beatrice (the Queen herself) and Benedick, this will not be a show to miss. Adapted by David and Anna Purkey, this script is clear and concise; great for the whole family!

We invite you to join us March 13-22 at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. Concessions will be available for purchase. Group pricing for groups of 10+ is available upon request. Please reach out to meadowskyproductions@gmail.com for more information.

Doors will open 30 minutes before listed show time, and the show is approximately two hours including a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase online or at the door.

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

Adapted by David and Anna Purkey

March 13 ~ 7pm

March 14 ~ 2pm

March 14 ~ 7pm

March 15 ~ 3pm

March 20 ~ 7pm

March 21 ~ 2pm

March 21 ~ 7pm

March 22 ~ 3pm

Tickets: meadowskyproductions.com/purchase-tickets

meadowskyproductions.com • meadowskyproductions@gmail.com