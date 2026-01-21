Early Bird Tickets Almost Gone

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Don’t sleep on Early Bird tickets!

Three-day passes are still on sale at a $25 discount, but they’re almost sold out. Get yours today and thank yourself later.

Early Bird Tickets: $245 $220/adult

When is the 2026 Lineup Going to Be Announced?

We’re excited to unveil the initial 2026 Sisters Folk Festival lineup at the end of February. As always, you can expect a diverse mix of “folk” music from all over the world and a transformative festival experience beyond fantastic live music.

sffpresents.org