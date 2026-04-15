Earth Day Fair & Celebration 2026

(Artwork courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Earth Day Fair & Celebration

Saturday, April 25, 11am-3pm

The Environmental Center (TEC) will be hosting their family-friendly Earth Day Fair and Celebration on Saturday, April 25, from 11am-3pm at Alpenglow Park in Bend. This outdoor event features and celebrates our community through music and dance performances, local food vendors, businesses and nonproﬁts from across the region, and an activity zone for all ages and more!

Priscilla Calleros, events and outreach manager at The Environmental Center, encourages people to sign up to volunteer this year.

Volunteering is really fun, and a great way to meet new people and get involved with The Environmental Center if you haven’t before. One volunteer position includes educating patrons at the waste-sorting stations.

“Our Rethink Waste program has worked with event hosts over the years, and one of the most successful tactics a host can employ to make sure waste ends up in the correct place is to have staff or volunteers physically helping out at the sorting stations,” says Priscilla. “And we’re offering reusable dishware again this year. We’ve done this for several years now, and it has been quite successful. We’ve managed to divert a ton of single-use food containers and utensils from the landﬁll.”

Gather at 11am at the stage of Alpenglow for opening remarks from The Environmental Center staff, and gather for the parade.

envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair