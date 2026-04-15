Spring & Summer with Sunriver Music Festival

(Brett Mitchell with the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra at Sunriver Resort Great Hall | Photo by David Young-Wolff)

May 1 – Young Artists Scholarship Applications Due

Throughout its 30-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $750,000 in scholarships to exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. Advanced students age 11-24 visit sunrivermusic.org/young-artists-scholarships today for information and to apply. For the rest of us, plan to attend the free Young Artists Scholarship Recital on June 5 in Sunriver to be inspired by the future of music.

July 18 – Raise the Baton Fundraising Party

Raise the Baton is the Festival’s premier fundraiser of the year and is hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell! At this lively event, vital funds are raised for the Young Artists Scholarships and Sunriver Music Festival’s world-class concerts. Held at the beautiful Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend, tickets on sale April 1 at sunrivermusic.org.

August 10-20 – “America@250” Summer Festival

The 49th season of this landmark festival features acclaimed soloists Michelle Cann, piano; Timothy Jones, bass-baritone; and violinists William Hagen and Tessa Lark. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians in a remarkable season at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and the Tower Theatre.

“This summer, America celebrates a 250th anniversary, and we’re so pleased to mark the occasion with at least one work by an American composer on every program this season,” shares Maestro Mitchell. “We’ll feature American classics like Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, and introduce you to some new favorites by Pulitzer Prize-winner Kevin Puts and Grammy-winners Edgar Meyer and Joan Tower. We’ll also, of course, bring to life so many of the great European classics we all know and love, including works by Beethoven, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Bach, Mozart and Schumann.”

sunrivermusic.org