Get Creative This Spring with Hands-On Creative Art Classes

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Metal Arts

Learn the fundamentals of metalsmithing in one of our metal arts workshops!

Saturday, April 18

10am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

Instructor:Michelle Keller

Tuesdays, May 5-May 26

5-8pm

COCC Bend Campus; $499

Instructor:Michelle Keller

Friday, June 12

9am-12:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $89

Instructor: Bill Lewis

Leatherworking

Learn the fundamentals of leatherworking in one of our leatherworking workshops!

Did you know you can create an entire leather bag without one stitch of sewing? In this workshop, you will learn how to cut out leather, punch holes, weave leather, set rivets and add a closure. By the end of the class, you will be able to take home a fully-functional and cute-as-heck small, crossbody bag and a bonus coin purse to go with it. The crossbody bag made in this class is different than previous classes: it is smaller. All tools and materials are included.

Instructor: Elise Michaels

Sunday, April 19

1-4pm

Bend Off-Campus; $249

Learn the art and craft of leatherworking in this hands-on workshop! Students will learn how to design, stamp and paint two, separate projects: a cuff bracelet and a pair of earrings. At the end of the class, you will know the best ways to effectively stamp leather using leather tools, what paints to use to make your designs stand out, how to finish the leather and how to set rivets. All tools and materials are included.

Instructor: Elise Michaels

Sunday, May 10

1-4pm

Bend Off-Campus; $159

More Creative Arts Courses

This introductory class explores a brief history of calligraphy, essential tools of pen, ink and paper. The focus is on learning one classic style, guiding you through each stroke. Practice time ensures you’ll gain confidence and skill, setting a strong foundation for your calligraphy journey.

Instructor: Bill Lewis

Friday, May 15

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $89

Macramé is an easy method for crafting textile pieces that can be both functional and beautiful and more importantly, fun to create! In this class, crafter Melanie Bills will teach essential macramé knows and design techniques that form the foundation of countless creative projects. As a group, students will learn and complete one, small macramé project together (think: a keychain or a bracelet), learning the key knots and patterns that can be adapted to create other craft projects like earrings and charms. All supplies provided and no experience necessary.

Instructor: Melanie Bills

Saturday, May 2

10am-12:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $99

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