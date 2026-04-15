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Get Creative This Spring with Hands-On Creative Art Classes

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(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Metal Arts

Learn the fundamentals of metalsmithing in one of our metal arts workshops!

Metal Arts Workshop: Build a Bezel

Saturday, April 18
10am-4:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $199
Instructor:Michelle Keller

Register

Metal Arts: Beginning Jewelry Techniques- Cut Out Bracelet and Stone Set Pendant

Tuesdays, May 5-May 26
5-8pm
COCC Bend Campus; $499
Instructor:Michelle Keller

Register

Metal Tooling with Copper and Brass

Friday, June 12
9am-12:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $89
Instructor: Bill Lewis

Register

Leatherworking

Learn the fundamentals of leatherworking in one of our leatherworking workshops!

Leatherworking: No-Sew Small Crossbody Bag

Did you know you can create an entire leather bag without one stitch of sewing? In this workshop, you will learn how to cut out leather, punch holes, weave leather, set rivets and add a closure. By the end of the class, you will be able to take home a fully-functional and cute-as-heck small, crossbody bag and a bonus coin purse to go with it. The crossbody bag made in this class is different than previous classes: it is smaller. All tools and materials are included.

Instructor: Elise Michaels
Sunday, April 19
1-4pm
Bend Off-Campus; $249

Register

Leatherworking: Cuff Bracelet and Earrings

Learn the art and craft of leatherworking in this hands-on workshop! Students will learn how to design, stamp and paint two, separate projects: a cuff bracelet and a pair of earrings. At the end of the class, you will know the best ways to effectively stamp leather using leather tools, what paints to use to make your designs stand out, how to finish the leather and how to set rivets. All tools and materials are included.

Instructor: Elise Michaels
Sunday, May 10
1-4pm
Bend Off-Campus; $159

Register

More Creative Arts Courses

Calligraphy Simplified 1

This introductory class explores a brief history of calligraphy, essential tools of pen, ink and paper. The focus is on learning one classic style, guiding you through each stroke. Practice time ensures you’ll gain confidence and skill, setting a strong foundation for your calligraphy journey.

Instructor: Bill Lewis
Friday, May 15
9am-12:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $89

Register

Macramé: Let’s Get a Little Bit Knotty!

Macramé is an easy method for crafting textile pieces that can be both functional and beautiful and more importantly, fun to create! In this class, crafter Melanie Bills will teach essential macramé knows and design techniques that form the foundation of countless creative projects. As a group, students will learn and complete one, small macramé project together (think: a keychain or a bracelet), learning the key knots and patterns that can be adapted to create other craft projects like earrings and charms. All supplies provided and no experience necessary.

Instructor: Melanie Bills
Saturday, May 2
10am-12:30pm
COCC Chandler Lab; $99

Register

View All Creative Arts Courses

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