Eighteen Years of High Desert Chamber Music

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) invites you to join us for our most ambitious season yet! The 2025–26 season features an all-new roster of performers making their Central Oregon debuts in the HDCM Concert Series. With ensembles hailing from Jordan, France, the Czech Republic and New York, this international lineup promises a thrilling year of world-class performances right here in Bend. Tickets are available now!

HDCM continues to present the highest level of excellence in all our offerings. “Bringing these internationally acclaimed artists to Bend has truly put our organization on the map,” says Isabelle Senger, HDCM founder and executive director. “We’re proud that High Desert Chamber Music is now an essential stop for classical musicians touring the Pacific Northwest.”

The season opens with a performance by award-winning pianist Karim Said, praised by Intermezzo for his “clear and robust articulation with an intelligence of phrasing way beyond his years,” and described by Classical Iconoclast as “impressive technically… effortless elegance and grace.” This gifted Middle Eastern pianist makes his long-awaited Central Oregon debut.

Next is Quatuor Agate, an exceptional French string quartet and recipient of the Young Classical Artists Trust Award and the European ECHO Rising Stars Award. Fresh off a tour of 23 major halls across 14 countries, this acclaimed ensemble brings their dynamic artistry to our stage for the first time.

Our beloved Valentine’s Day concert returns to the Tower Theatre with a special performance by the Tesla Quartet. Celebrated for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play” (International Review of Music), the group will perform a romantic program perfect for the occasion. As always, the evening includes a rose for concertgoers and a sweet treat from Goody’s Chocolates.

The season continues with Trio Bohémo, an electrifying piano trio from the Czech Republic. Since their 2019 debut, they have earned top prizes at international competitions and drawn rave reviews, including Wigmore Hall’s statement: “They are the music that this world needs.”

The HDCM Celebrity Recitals return this season, presented by Pahlisch Homes, and will feature legendary cellist Peter Wiley and Steinway artist Anna Polonsky. Frequent recital partners, their performances have been described as “rich in tone, technical mastery, and true artistry” (Chamber Music Society of Utica).

The HDCM Concert Series concludes with the Tekalli Duo, a dynamic sibling violin and piano ensemble. Known for their technical brilliance and deep musical connection, they captivate audiences with every performance. The Examiner raves, “The Tekalli Duo are bonded by a sizzling musical connection, capable of holding their spectators spellbound.”

In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is the Annual Gala, a festive evening that includes a performance, dinner, silent auction, and dessert dash. Genevieve Reaume from Central Oregon Daily returns as emcee for the event, which will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 5:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Artists participating in this season’s Music & Friends fundraisers include Karim Said, Trio Bohémo, the Tekalli Duo, and Peter Wiley. These performances are held at private residences featuring a special program of music. Please contact HDCM for more information or to request an invitation.

HDCM’s educational outreach is generously sponsored by Brooks Resources Corporation. This season, the Tesla Quartet and Quatuor Agate will visit and perform at local schools. In addition, Peter Wiley will present a Cello Master Class in Spring 2026. All educational events are presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

As we approach our milestone 20th season, HDCM is more energized than ever. With a thrilling slate of new artists, expanded outreach, and growing community support, the 2025–26 season is one you won’t want to miss. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a discount and seating in a reserved section.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

General Admission: $48/$10, Child/Student Tickets ($58/$15 Valentine’s Day concert);

Gala Admission: $120

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO): 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

Tower Theatre: 835 NW Wall St. Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 / info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)