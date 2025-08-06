Free Concert August 8 with East Nash Grass

(East Nash Grass | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Mark your calendar for Friday, August 8! We’re back with another FREE community concert at Sisters Art Works, and you’re invited!

East Nash Grass, fresh off their win as 2024 IBMA New Artist of the Year, brings jaw-dropping talent, serious bluegrass chops and a style all their own. These guys have played with legends, packed Nashville dive bars, and now they’re bringing their infectious energy to Sisters.

PLUS, we’re kicking off the night with a fun community dance called by the Sisters Outlaw Strings Club!

Enjoy great food, drinks, and a chance to connect with a dozen local nonprofits doing good work in our community. All ages welcome. Come hang out!

Get a Preview of the Show:

sffpresents.org