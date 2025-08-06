Upcoming Piano Flow Live Concerts

(Paula Dreyer)

Lavender Field: Piano Flow Golden Hour Concert Offers a Magical Evening of Music, Nature & Local Flavor

Set amidst the stunning backdrop of lavender in full bloom, the Lavender Field: Piano Flow Golden Hour concert invites guests to a unique sensory experience on Saturday, August 9 from 7-8:15pm at Tumalo Lavender.

This intimate open-air performance features acclaimed pianist and composer Paula Dreyer, whose Piano Flow style blends mesmerizing original works with classical masterpieces and intricate covers. Guests will enjoy an evening of live piano music and visual art, surrounded by the natural beauty and calming scent of lavender in full bloom.

Each ticket includes an artisan charcuterie board, thoughtfully prepared with fresh ingredients. A variety of beverages will be available for purchase at the event, and guests are also welcome to bring their own snacks or drinks to supplement the charcuterie if they wish.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and prepare for a relaxed, elevated evening immersed in the beauty of Central Oregon.

“This event is about more than just music — it’s about creating space for connection, calm, and inspiration in one of the most breathtaking settings around,” says Paula Dreyer, concert host and performer.

Event Details:

What: Lavender Field: Piano Flow Golden Hour

When: Saturday, August 9, 2025 • 7-8:15pm

Where: Tumalo Lavender, Bend

Featuring: Pianist Paula Dreyer

Tickets available at: pauladreyer.com/tickets

Space is limited — reserve your spot early.

Pianist Performs with Live Painter at Smith Rock

Immerse yourself in nature while listening to Paula’s mesmerizing piano music through wireless headphones, with the majestic backdrop of Smith Rock. Wander the trails or relax in a chair as artist Karen Eland creates a live painting inspired by the music and scenery. A perfect evening for families, couples, and solo adventurers.

Event Details:

What: Piano + Live Painting at Smith Rock

When: Sunday, August 17, 2025 • 4:30-5:30pm or 6:30-7:30pm

Where: Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne

Featuring: Pianist Paula Dreyer and live painter Karen Eland

Tickets available at: pauladreyer.com/tickets

pauladreyer.com • @paula.dreyer.music