Enjoy an Enriching Evening at the Museum

Discover the diverse talents and perspectives of three Indigenous artists during an enriching evening at the Museum on Wednesday, May 15!

Our Indigenous Artist Panel will bring together the vibrant voices of Kelli D. Palmer (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs), Jacy Sohappy (Cayuse/Nez Perce/Yakama), and Dr. Michelle Jack (sqilxʷ/syilx, Okanagan descent).

Attendees can look forward to learning how these celebrated artists preserve their cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of contemporary art across various mediums. From ancestral techniques to modern expressions, this thought-provoking discussion promises insights into the rich tapestry of Indigenous artistry across the High Desert region.

Doors open at 6pm, with the program starting at 6:30pm. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with culture and creativity. Save your seat today!

Indigenous Artist Panel

Wednesday, May 15

Doors open at 6pm, program begins at 6:30pm

$5, members receive 20% discount

Space is limited

RSVP Today

Meet the Artists!

Kelli D. Palmer, Jacy Sohappy and Dr. Michelle Jack

Kelli D. Palmer (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs) is dedicated to preserving and revitalizing traditional Indigenous arts like cornhusk basketry, beadwork and regalia making. In Indigenous cultures, regalia refers to highly symbolic ceremonial clothing.

Jacy Sohappy (Cayuse/Nez Perce/Yakama) preserves her culture and identity through traditional and contemporary sewing, beadwork and painting.

Dr. Michelle Jack (sqilxʷ/syilx) reimagines and repurposes tools and materials in her printmaking, photography, sculpture, film and more — a technique the sqilxʷ /syilx (Okanagan) people have utilized for centuries.

