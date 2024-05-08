Pasadena-based String Quartet to Perform in Bend & Salem, Oregon

(The Crown City String Quartet | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

The Crown City String Quartet, a renowned ensemble from Pasadena, will be performing in Bend and Salem on their upcoming trip to Oregon.The quartet, comprised of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little, and cellist Dane Little, has been performing since 2007, and their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.”

The group will perform in the High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Concert Series on Friday, May 17 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend, followed by a performance at the Chemeketa Concert Series at Chemeketa Auditorium on Sunday, May 19 in Salem.

A highlight of the program is the premiere of Potion of Eleusis, a new work by Hollywood composer and Bend resident Chris Thomas. Commissioned by High Desert Chamber Music for the Crown City String Quartet, this piece promises an immersive and visionary experience for the audience. Chris Thomas shares his excitement about the premiere: “I’m thrilled that the Crown City String Quartet will debut my new piece, Potion of Eleusis. It’s a unique opportunity for a composer to hear their work performed by such an esteemed ensemble. The music delves into ancient traditions and ecstatic energies, creating a vivid sonic journey for the listeners.”

In addition to Thomas’s composition, the program will feature classical masterpieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Alexander Borodin, showcasing the quartet’s versatility and musical insight.

Tickets for the Bend concert are available through High Desert Chamber Music, and tickets for the Salem concert can be purchased via Chemeketa Concerts. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the Crown City String Quartet live in Oregon!

About the Crown City String Quartet:

Founded in 2007, the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, and San Diego Chamber Orchestra.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

Chemeketa Auditorium — 4000 Lancaster Dr. NW Salem, OR Building 6 Salem, OR 97305

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)