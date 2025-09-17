The Deschutes Historical Museum announces an escape room experience based on real local history. Your team of up to six players works together to find clues, solve puzzles and escape The Curse of the Curate’s Collection. Playing the part of Research Interns, participants assist historian A.R. Chive in locating the missing collection before your rivals do. Oh, and times-a-ticking… you only have 60-minutes on the clock so every moment is crucial to your escape.

The Story:

In 1909, the Bend Bulletin announced that Rev. J. Anthony Mitchell, local curate and acquirer of antiquities, was “collecting towards a museum” for the community of Bend. After his death in 1911, Mitchell’s relics and curios were frequently exhibited around town, eventually finding a permanent home at the Deschutes Public Library.

However, in 1969, the few remaining items in the collection mysteriously disappeared from a small, locked room in the library’s basement. The only remnants of the once-noted collection, purchased by the public and the City of Bend in 1912 to form a city museum, were never found. Until now!

The Curse of the Curate’s Collection escape room program will kick off October 10 and 11 with additional dates throughout the month of October. Tickets go on sale October 1 at deschuteshistory.org.

A fundraiser and membership drive, Escape the Museum is sold as an adventure for six people. Escape the Museum costs $180 for non-members, $150 for members. As a bonus, each non-member purchase receives one free household membership. Grab your friends, form a team, and get ready to find out the location of Father Mitchell’s collection.

Tickets and more information at deschuteshistory.org or by calling 541-389-1813.

