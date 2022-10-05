A&E WeeklyArtBend
Japanese Gardening — The Finest Gardens of Japan

(Photo by Tiểu Bảo Trương)

Japan’s Finest Gardens Slideshow/Lecture

Saturday, October 8 — 5:30pm
$30

Tray Landscape Workshop

Saturday, October 8
$100
Starts at 9am (all materials included)
Learn Japanese rock setting styles and techniques, hands-on in a reduced-scale landscape format.

Advanced Japanese Pruning

Sunday, October 9
$120
Starts at 9am
Featuring Japanese garden designers and publishers of Sukiya Living-Journal of Japanese Gardening Magazine: Douglas Roth and Tamao Goda.

All 3 Sessions package for $200

Japans Finest Gardens — $30
Tray Landscape Design — $100
Advanced Japanese Pruning — $120

Call Sarah to Register — 541-977-8733

Fresh Trees for Fall Planting

bendpinenursery.com

