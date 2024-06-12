The Bowman Museum’s Belknap Exhibit Center Presents American Frontier Art: Along the Oregon Trail by David Dittman Art Exhibit

The Bowman Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of a captivating new art exhibit, American Frontier Art: Along the Oregon Trail by David Dittman, at the Belknap Exhibit Center. This unique exhibit will run from June 17 to August 24, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the rich history and rugged beauty of the Oregon Trail through the eyes of artist David Dittman.

David Dittman, known for his vivid and dynamic artistic style, brings to life the trials, triumphs, and tenacity of America’s pioneering past. His works capture the essence of the Oregon Trail, depicting the intimate moments of the pioneers’ journey. Each piece in this exhibit tells a compelling story of courage, hope, and the relentless pursuit of a better future.

“We are excited to showcase David Dittman’s extraordinary work and provide a platform for visitors to explore the historical significance of the Oregon Trail,” said Museum Director’s Sean Briscoe, director of the Bowman Museum. “This exhibit not only highlights the artistic talent of Mr. Dittman but also honors the spirit and resilience of the pioneers who shaped our nation and our community.”

The Bowman Museum’s Belknap Exhibit Center is dedicated to presenting engaging exhibits that enrich our community. American Frontier Art: Along the Oregon Trail by David Dittman is a testament to this commitment, offering a blend of art and history that will inspire and educate visitors of all ages.

About the Bowman Museum:

The Bowman Museum, located in Prineville, is dedicated to preserving and presenting the history and culture of our region. Through exhibits, educational programs, and special events, the museum offers a dynamic and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

About David Dittman:

David Dittman is known for his vivid and dynamic depictions of historical subjects. From a young age, David benefitted from talented public school art teachers. After spending 50 years running a political consulting and communications business, David moved to Sunriver to be closer to grandchildren and focus on his artwork.

crookcountyhistorycenter.org • 541-447-3715