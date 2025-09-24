Tickets Now on Sale for Beetlejuice Jr.

We’re excited to announce that ticketing for Beetlejuice Jr. is now open to the public!

Join us for this spooky-fun, family-friendly production filled with music, mischief, and mayhem. Our talented cast is ready to bring the Netherworld to life on stage – and we want you in the audience.

All performances will take place at:

Open Space Event Studio

220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97701

Show Dates & Times:

Thursday, October 30 at 6:30pm

Friday, October 31 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Saturday, November 1 at 1:30pm – Understudy Performance

Saturday, November 1 at 6:30pm

Thursday, November 6 at 6:30pm

Friday, November 7 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Saturday, November 8 at 1:30pm and 6:30pm

All tickets are now available – but seats are limited, so don’t wait!

Click the link below to purchase your tickets and secure your seats for this unforgettable theatrical experience.

We look forward to seeing you at Open Space Event Studio for a hauntingly fun time!

