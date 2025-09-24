Tickets Now on Sale for Beetlejuice Jr.

We’re excited to announce that ticketing for Beetlejuice Jr. is now open to the public!
Join us for this spooky-fun, family-friendly production filled with music, mischief, and mayhem. Our talented cast is ready to bring the Netherworld to life on stage – and we want you in the audience.
All performances will take place at:
Open Space Event Studio
220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97701
Show Dates & Times:
Thursday, October 30 at 6:30pm
Friday, October 31 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm
Saturday, November 1 at 1:30pm – Understudy Performance
Saturday, November 1 at 6:30pm
Thursday, November 6 at 6:30pm
Friday, November 7 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm
Saturday, November 8 at 1:30pm and 6:30pm
All tickets are now available – but seats are limited, so don’t wait!
Click the link below to purchase your tickets and secure your seats for this unforgettable theatrical experience.
Buy your tickets here!
We look forward to seeing you at Open Space Event Studio for a hauntingly fun time!