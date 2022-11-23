A&E WeeklyArtBend
Experience the Museum during the Cozy Winter Evenings

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Cozy Up at Winter Nights

Be it a date night or family outing, the Museum offers you a festive night out “after hours” with Winter Nights! Every Thursday in December, the Museum will stay open until 7:30pm for you to explore new exhibits and activities for all.

December 1 — Welcome to Winter

  • Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and wine tasting
  • Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
  • Free gift-wrapping station
  • Special tote-bag thank you for Museum members

December 8 — Sugar Cookie Shindig

  • Engaging activities for kids including story time, snowflake making, sugar cookie decorating
  • Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
  • Free gift-wrapping station
  • Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner and beverages

December 15College Night

  • FREE admission for students with college ID
  • Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
  • Free gift-wrapping station
  • Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and tasting of locally made hard ciders
  • Sugar cookie decoration station

December 22 — Solstice Social

  • New Museum exhibit Under the Snow open
  • Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and beer tasting
  • Silver Sage Trading open for last-minute gift shopping
  • Free gift-wrapping station
  • Kids activities including story time and paper snowflake-making

December 29 — Aprés Snow

  • Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner and beverages
  • Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
  • Wine tasting with Lava Terrace Cellars

Discover all the action and treat yourself to a special night out.

Winter Nights
Thursday, December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29
4-7:30pm
$10, 12 and under $6
Museum members always free!
Learn More

highdesertmuseum.org

