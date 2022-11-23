Experience the Museum during the Cozy Winter Evenings

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Cozy Up at Winter Nights

Be it a date night or family outing, the Museum offers you a festive night out “after hours” with Winter Nights! Every Thursday in December, the Museum will stay open until 7:30pm for you to explore new exhibits and activities for all.

December 1 — Welcome to Winter

Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and wine tasting

Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all

Free gift-wrapping station

Special tote-bag thank you for Museum members

December 8 — Sugar Cookie Shindig

Engaging activities for kids including story time, snowflake making, sugar cookie decorating

Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all

Free gift-wrapping station

Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner and beverages

December 15 — College Night

FREE admission for students with college ID

Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all

Free gift-wrapping station

Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and tasting of locally made hard ciders

Sugar cookie decoration station

December 22 — Solstice Social

New Museum exhibit Under the Snow open

Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and beer tasting

Silver Sage Trading open for last-minute gift shopping

Free gift-wrapping station

Kids activities including story time and paper snowflake-making

December 29 — Aprés Snow

Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner and beverages

Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all

Wine tasting with Lava Terrace Cellars

Discover all the action and treat yourself to a special night out.

Winter Nights

Thursday, December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29

4-7:30pm

$10, 12 and under $6

Museum members always free!

Learn More

highdesertmuseum.org