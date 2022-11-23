Experience the Museum during the Cozy Winter Evenings

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)
Cozy Up at Winter Nights
Be it a date night or family outing, the Museum offers you a festive night out “after hours” with Winter Nights! Every Thursday in December, the Museum will stay open until 7:30pm for you to explore new exhibits and activities for all.
December 1 — Welcome to Winter
- Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and wine tasting
- Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
- Free gift-wrapping station
- Special tote-bag thank you for Museum members
December 8 — Sugar Cookie Shindig
- Engaging activities for kids including story time, snowflake making, sugar cookie decorating
- Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
- Free gift-wrapping station
- Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner and beverages
December 15 — College Night
- FREE admission for students with college ID
- Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
- Free gift-wrapping station
- Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and tasting of locally made hard ciders
- Sugar cookie decoration station
December 22 — Solstice Social
- New Museum exhibit Under the Snow open
- Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner, beverages and beer tasting
- Silver Sage Trading open for last-minute gift shopping
- Free gift-wrapping station
- Kids activities including story time and paper snowflake-making
December 29 — Aprés Snow
- Rimrock Café open with treats, dinner and beverages
- Silver Sage Trading open with discounts for all
- Wine tasting with Lava Terrace Cellars
Discover all the action and treat yourself to a special night out.
Winter Nights
Thursday, December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29
4-7:30pm
$10, 12 and under $6
Museum members always free!
