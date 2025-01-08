Explore the Metolius River

(Photo courtesy of Upper Deschutes Watershed Council)

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Metolius River and its watershed. Join us with our natural resource partners to learn about the Metolius River and its history, hydrology, geology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation, conservation, and stream restoration.

The speaker series will be held at Sisters High School, room 130. All presentations will be delivered in-person. The Metolius Watershed Tour will be held at various sites along the Metolius River.

Tuesdays, February 4, February 18, March 4, March 18, and April 1

5:30-7:30pm

Sisters High School; $59 (includes tour)

Friday, April 25

9am-4pm

Metolius Watershed Tour

upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org • cocc.edu