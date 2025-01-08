Tower Ticket Announcement

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban

Friday, January 24 at 6pm

This event is in partnership with Deschutes Public Library, Assistance League of Bend and Silver Rail Elementary. Assistance League of Bend will be in the lobby prior to the film to give away FREE BOOKS!!!

Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard.

2004 — PG — 2hr 22min

