Explore Your Artistic Potential

Discover how to create beautiful digital photographs from start to finish with professional photographer Steve Giardini. Learn basic camera operations, practice behind your camera and discover photo editing techniques that will make your photos shine. Expect plenty of hands-on practice under expert guidance. Be challenged without being intimidated!

Class sessions on May 7, 9 and 14

5-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 207

Field session on May 11

5-8pm

Smith Rock State Park; $189

Discover the ins and outs of creating incredible photos with your iPhone. This class will teach you how to use your iPhone camera more effectively using basic composition skills and exposure control. Learn about image editing and apps that can add that extra something to make your images stand out. You’ll likely discover things you never knew about your iPhone camera, and be inspired to create images that you’ll love!

Monday, May 6

5-8pm

Chandler Lab 207; $69

Discover the fundamental steps necessary to paint realistic animal portraits using classical oil painting techniques. This course will introduce students to best practices for oil painting and provide fundamental drawing skills needed to capture the “likeness” and realistically recreate a three-dimensional form on canvas.

Tuesdays, May 7-28

5-8pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $149

Chandler Lecture Series: “Art, Social Justice and the Radical Imaginary”

Join Favianna Rodriguez as she shares her artistic practice and discusses how art can inspire, educate and help spur the imagination beyond the realms of what politics can do. Rodriguez believes culture change precedes political change and therefore, we must build vibrant cultural movements that catalyze social justice, inspire new ways of thinking and foster cultural equity. She will show artistic examples that address migrant rights, gender equity and climate justice.

Tuesday, April 30

6:30pm

COCC Wille Hall; $10 in person or $5 for link to recorded event

