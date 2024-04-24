Central Oregon Symphony Spring Concert Series

(Britton-René Collins | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

Hailed as an “Astounding Virtuoso” and “Exhilarating” performer, the rising-star percussionist, Britton- René Collins, will join the Central Oregon Symphony (COS) for their season finale. Noted for her exceptional musicianship and active passion for creating social change through her music, Britton-René will perform a new work by Australian based composer, Sergei Golovko. Also featured on the concert will be a lightning-fast prelude from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, which LA Philharmonic program annotator, Orrin Howard, describes as “an abundance of gorgeously conceived lushness and tautly brilliant propulsiveness, both operating within orchestral textures of rich sonority.”

The Spring Concert Series is a culmination of the COS’s dedication to delivering world-class performances to the Central Oregon community.

For symphony membership and ticket information, please visit COS’s official website or reach out to info@cosymphony.com.