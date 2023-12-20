Sunriver Art Fair, 2024 Call for Artists

It’s one of the Village at Sunriver’s key events of the summer. Wander through a temporary village within The Village, to view and shop from over 70 juried artists, who’ve come from all over the West and Northwest to showcase their talents. This August, artists will present their paintings, ceramics, jewelry, glasswork, mixed media, sculpture and more, all with a style and price for everyone. An added attraction this year is an exhibit by local high schools representing young upcoming student artists.

Pick up a Sunriver Art Fair Passport at a local merchant or visit the Information Booth at the fair and visit with the artists to enter a grand drawing for a fabulous prize or a Commemorative Poster signed by the artist.

The Sunriver Art Fair is a major fundraiser for the Sunriver Women’s Club. All net proceeds support non-profit agencies in South Deschutes County.

sunriverartfair.org