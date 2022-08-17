Fall 2022 CTC Class Announcements

We’re so excited to announce that our fall 2022 classes are now open for enrollment! Whatever their interests, Cascades Theatre offers a range of programs to help students develop their talents. ​

Also being offered this year are the following two classes, which are available to students of all ages:

Lighting & Sound Design

This class is perfect for anyone wanting to know how to design and light a set for a full theatrical production.

Theatre & Film Production

You don’t need to know anything about cameras or be a techie for this class. We will start at the very beginning: unpacking the Black Magic Studio Pro Camera!

Our upcoming show: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is approaching fast! Don’t miss out on this musical revue celebrating the mating game! This crowd-pleasing com​edy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship.’

With a Season Pass you can save up to 20 percent off the price of individual tickets. We have options to purchase six-, eight- or ten-packs of tickets to see any of our productions or ticketed special events for the current season. You can also choose to select specific dates at the time of purchase, or you use your tickets at a later date.

Seasons Passes are available to purchase on our website with the button below, or calling into our Box Office.

Putting on a show takes a lot of creative minds and willing workers! Every show that CTC produces requires a team of designers (Lights, Sound, Costumes, Props, and Set), builders (Carpenters, Seamstresses, Painters, and Handicrafts) and crew (Backstage Crew, Stage Managers, and Board Operators).

Right now we have an immediate need for extra hands to help build the set for our upcoming production: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Dates are August 15-31 between 9am-5pm. Dates and times are flexible!

Whatever your experience or skill level, there is a place for you to learn and create at CTC! Whether you are a student looking to build your resume or an adult looking to expand your skills and try something new, becoming a design/crew volunteer is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of storytelling in your community.

For more information, email volunteer@cascadestheatrical.org OR sign up through our volunteer form on our website.

