Music Education Events with Sunriver Music Festival

August 17’s Discover the Symphony Concert presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert with the full orchestra, Young Artists Scholarship recipient Mateo Garza, violin, of Bend as featured soloist, and bass-baritone Timothy Jones as narrator in Prokofiev’s beloved Peter and the Wolf symphonic fairy tale! The Discover the Symphony concert program is rounded out with lively excerpts from pieces heard at several of the other Sunriver Music Festival concerts occurring August 10-21.

Free for ages 18 and under, $15 adults. General admission tickets at the door.

Arrive early on August 17 for the Instrument Petting Zoo. Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with instruments you see on stage in the hands of our pros during a concert. On the lawn at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall between 2:30-3:45pm.

Free for all ages, fun for all ages.

Masterclasses are your chance to be a fly on the wall while advanced young music students learn secrets from high-profile professional musicians. The Piano Masterclass with international award-winning pianist Dmytro Choni is August 16, 1:30pm at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall. The Voice Masterclass with acclaimed mezzo-soprano Jacalyn Kreitzer is August 19, 1:30pm at Sunriver Community Bible Church.

All masterclasses are open to the public and free to observe.

The 45th season Sunriver Music Festival concert series continues through August 21 at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and at Bend’s newest auditorium Caldera High School.

Full schedule and tickets at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

