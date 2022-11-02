Fall Art Show at the Music Hall

(Photo | Courtesy of Dry Canyon Arts Association)

Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) is presenting a two-day art-filled event with works by over 24 local artists. Works being offered for sale include, ceramics, digital, glass, jewelry, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, graphite drawings, hand painted silk scarves, wood carving and more.

Some of the artists who will be exhibiting include Linda Barker, Cory O’Neill, Bill Hunt, Cathy and Russ Huntington, Joan Sheets and Terri Dill-Simpson.

DCAA has joined forces with the High Desert Music Hall to present the Fall Art Show on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, from 10:30am-5pm. The event is free to the public.

High Desert Music Hall is located at 818 SW Forest Avenue in Redmond. A former church, the Music Hall was converted by owners Ilko Major and Cimmaron Brodie as a place to combine music and art.

For more information about either DCAA or the Fall Art Show event, contact Mel Archer at chair@drycanyonartsassociation.com.

drycanyonarts.org