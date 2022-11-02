November at the High Desert Museum

(Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

It’s a winter wonderland here at the Museum today and we look forward to visitors enjoying the snowy grounds.

Here’s what’s on deck for November.

Winter hours and rates begin today! We’re open daily from 10am-4pm.

Events

Monday, November 7

7-8pm

Doors at 5:30pm

Natural History Pub: Healthy Soil, Healthy Earth

Land management begins with soil. Healthy soils help address a range of ecological problems including erosion, water pollution and biodiversity loss. Join Dr. Shannon Cappellazzi, Director of Research at Go Seed, to learn how healthy soils can protect our environment, increase farm profits and bring joy to the next generation of farmers and gardeners.

Free, registration is required.

At McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend

Register at highdesertmuseum.org/natural-history-pub-november

Friday, November 11

10am-4pm

Veterans Day at the Museum

In honor of Veterans Day, we are proud to offer free admission all day to all United States Armed Forces veterans.

Thursday, November 17

4-7pm

Museum and Me

A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Free for individuals, friends and family

RSVP at highdesertmuseum.org/museum-and-me-nov

Saturday, November 19

10am-4pm

Exhibit Opening: In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo

As long as there have been cowboys, there have been Black cowboys. One of the most enduring symbols of the American West, the cowboy evokes self-reliance, strength and determination — qualities found at the Black rodeos held each year across the United States. Through the lens of Bay Area photographer Gabriela Hasbun, this exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country — and the showstopping style and skill of the Black cowboys and cowgirls who attend the event year after year.

Free with Museum admission

Thursday, November 24

Museum closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Friday, November 25

10am-4pm

Silver Sage Trading Winter Sale Begins

Attention Museum members! Ideal gifts await, and during this time members receive 20 percent off most merchandise. Those coming to exclusively shop at Silver Sage Trading may enter for free. Check in at Admissions. Sale ends Sunday, December 4.

Sunday, November 27

10am-4pm

Exhibit Closing: Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee

Don’t miss the final day of the original, immersive exhibit created for the Museum by artist Stephen Hendee. His sculptures explore the spaces in which we live, both physically and virtually. Inspired by natural sciences, architecture, science fiction and digital culture, he uses color, light and space to create simulations of virtual worlds that transport the viewer to a place that is both familiar yet unexpected, whimsical yet unsettling.

FREE with Museum admission.

On-going Exhibitions

Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience

through January 8, 2023

Explore Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience, a traveling exhibit curated by Artworks for Change. The exhibition explores adaptable and sustainable housing in the age of climate change. The design innovations featured in the exhibit — high-tech and low-tech, extravagant and affordable — can help individuals survive during turbulent times. By combining science, technology, architecture and art, “Survival Architecture” encourages us to rethink our understanding of resilience.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/survival-architecture

Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee

through November 27, 2022

Lair is an immersive exhibition created for the High Desert Museum by artist Stephen Hendee. Hendee’s sculptures explore the spaces in which we live, both physically and virtually. Inspired by natural sciences, architecture, science fiction and digital culture, he uses color, light and space to create simulations of virtual worlds that transport the viewer to a place that is both familiar yet unexpected, whimsical yet unsettling.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/lair

In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Black Rodeo

November 19, 2022-June 25, 2023

As long as there have been cowboys, there have been Black cowboys. One of the most enduring symbols of the American West, the cowboy evokes self-reliance, strength and determination — qualities found at the Black rodeos held each year across the United States. Through the lens of Bay Area photographer Gabriela Hasbun, this exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country — and the showstopping style and skill of the Black cowboys and cowgirls who attend the event year after year.

Free with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/in-the-arena

Daily Schedule

(All daily talks are free with Museum admission.)

1904 High Desert Ranch and Sawmill

11am-3pm

Meet Central Oregonians of the past as they welcome you into interactive history. Explore how a family lived and supported itself in the High Desert. Help with the chores and play games!

Natural History Walk

10:30am

Join a naturalist for a short walk on Museum grounds to learn about the diverse habitats that support an abundance of plants and animals in the region.

Bird of Prey Encounter

11am

Meet a nonreleasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique natural history of different species, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future on the landscape.

Carnivore Talk

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and black bears, many predatory mammals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the ecosystem.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role this charismatic animal plays in riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are they found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migrations and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

Bird of Prey Encounter

3pm

Meet a nonreleasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique natural history of different species, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future on the landscape.

highdesertmuseum.org