Discovery West is hosting a family-friendly holiday event — Fireside Festivities — at its new central plaza: Discovery Corner. Bundle up, bring the whole family, and join us for a cozy winter celebration!

Fireside Festivities at Discovery Corner

Carolers from the Youth Choir of Central Oregon

Cookie-decorating with Sparrow Bakery (free for the first 50 kids)

Free hot chocolate

Tasty food vendors

Special appearance by Santa

The Bend Food Project will be available to collect non-perishable

food donations (canned foods, boxed meals, etc.).

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 5-7pm

Discovery Corner, at the intersection of NW Ochoa Drive and NW Skyline Ranch Road

About Discovery West:

Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community in development by the team behind award-winning NorthWest Crossing. Discovery West offers a variety of home types and sizes, Discovery Corner, its community plaza, select retail shops, Aerie by AvantStay luxury overnight vacation rentals, art installations, and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon landscape and lifestyle is apparent throughout the neighborhood.

discoverywestbend.com