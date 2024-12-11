Discovery West is hosting a family-friendly holiday event — Fireside Festivities — at its new central plaza: Discovery Corner. Bundle up, bring the whole family, and join us for a cozy winter celebration!
Fireside Festivities at Discovery Corner
- Carolers from the Youth Choir of Central Oregon
- Cookie-decorating with Sparrow Bakery (free for the first 50 kids)
- Free hot chocolate
- Tasty food vendors
- Special appearance by Santa
- The Bend Food Project will be available to collect non-perishable
- food donations (canned foods, boxed meals, etc.).
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 5-7pm
Discovery Corner, at the intersection of NW Ochoa Drive and NW Skyline Ranch Road
About Discovery West:
Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community in development by the team behind award-winning NorthWest Crossing. Discovery West offers a variety of home types and sizes, Discovery Corner, its community plaza, select retail shops, Aerie by AvantStay luxury overnight vacation rentals, art installations, and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon landscape and lifestyle is apparent throughout the neighborhood.