First HHA Announcement of the 2025 Season

Grammy Award-Winning Electronic Band RÜFÜS DU SOL Reveal North And South America Dates Of Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025

Artist Presale Begins Tuesday, October 22 & General Onsale Begins Thursday, October 24 at 10am Local Time on Rufusdusol.Com/Live.

Final Territories of World Tour Announced, Following Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK

Highly-Anticipated Fifth Studio Album Inhale / Exhale Out Now

RÜFÜS DU SOL complete their global tour announcements today with the reveal of North and South American dates for their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025. Following announcements in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK earlier this week, the trio now invites fans from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada & more to experience their latest album live.

Known for their emotive live performances and breathtaking visual production, RÜFÜS DU SOL will be performing some of their biggest headline shows to date on their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025, including Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, CA), Estadio 3 de Marzo (Guadalajara, MX), Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ) and Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX). Special guests Glass Beams, Neil Frances, Overmono, and Sofia Kourtesis will join as support across various shows. Full tour routing and ticketing information is available below.

“The energy and passion we get from our fans in North and South America is incredible. The US was the first place to really embrace us outside our home country, and in the past few years we’ve seen that love grow throughout Mexico and South America, it’s something we never imagined would happen! We’ve spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music loving community here; being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we’ll never take for granted . See you soon.,” said RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, October 22 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, October 24 at 10am local time on rufusdusol.com/live.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Inhale / Exhale Word Tour 2025 Dates

^ With Support From Glass Beams

# With Support from Neil Frances

& With Support from Overmono

~ With Support from Sofia Kourtesis

* With Support from SG Lewis (Live)

March 12 – Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, MX (#) | NEW

March 14 – Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, MX (#) | NEW

March 19 – Costa 21 – Lima, PE ($) | NEW

March 21 – Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, CL | FESTIVAL

March 23 – Lollapalooza – Buenos Aires, AR | FESTIVAL

March 26 – Qualistage – Rio de Janeiro, BR ($) | NEW

March 28 – Lollapalooza Brazil – São Paulo, BR | FESTIVAL

March 30 – Estéreo Picnic – Bogotá, CO | FESTIVAL

April 23 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX (~) | NEW

April 24 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX (~) | NEW

April 26 – Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX (~) | NEW

April 27 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR (~) | NEW

April 30 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA (#) | NEW

May 1 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL (#) | NEW

May 3 – Bayfront Park – Miami, FL (#) | NEW

May 6 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN | NEW

May 8 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD (#) | NEW

May 9 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC (#) | NEW

May 10 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA (#) | NEW

June 11 – Plaza Mayor at Poble Espanyol – Barcelona, SP

June 14 – Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, DE

June 17 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

June 21 – Auditorium Cavea – Rome, IT

June 24 – Zénith – Paris, FR

July 5 – Crystal Palace Park – London, UK

July 25 – Red Bull Arena – New York / New Jersey, NJ (&) | NEW

July 27 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA (&) | NEW

July 29 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON (&) | NEW

August 3 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN (&) | NEW

August 5 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI (&) | NEW

August 9 – DICK’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO (^) | NEW

August 10 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT (^) | NEW

August 12 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR (^) | NEW

August 14 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – San Francisco Bay Area, CA | NEW

August 16 – Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, CA | NEW

November 7 – RAC Arena – Perth, AU (*)

November 11 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, AU (*)

November 13 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, AU (*)

November 20 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, AU (*)

November 25 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, AU (*)

November 29 – The Outer Fields at Western Springs – Auckland, NZ (*)

RÜFÜS DU SOL is partnering with NOTES FOR NOTES to fundraise for the launch of a new recording studio which will give youth free access to a safe space to explore, create and record music. NOTES FOR NOTES is dedicated to providing youth with free access to music instruments, instruction and recording studio environments so that music may become a profoundly positive influence in their lives. Live Nation is also joining the cause, making a generous contribution to further support NOTES FOR NOTES’ impactful work.

Inhale / Exhale charts new territory for the band, whose music has always been driven by a passion for innovation and connection. This album is their most personal yet, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs of the past few years. Tracks like “Music Is Better” and “Break My Love” capture the band’s journey, offering a sense of hope and resilience that resonates deeply with listeners.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s unique sound is rooted in a blend of organic and electronic elements, and Inhale / Exhale showcases this balance perfectly. The album draws from influences as diverse as house music and ambient electronica, resulting in a collection of tracks that are both uplifting and introspective. With early praise from top music critics and a #1 on Dance Radio, the album has already made an impact worldwide. Speaking on the album, the band said, “This record is very special to us. It’s crazy to think we’ve been collaborating on this project together for almost fifteen years, to know that we’re five albums deep now and we’re as excited about making music together now as when we started.”

Fans of RÜFÜS DU SOL know that their live shows are where the magic truly happens. With the immersive stage production enhancing the show, each performance is a shared experience that brings fans closer to the music. As the final leg of their Inhale / Exhale world tour has announced, these North and South American dates mark a pinnacle moment for RÜFÜS DU SOL. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience as the band closes out their tour with some of their most powerful shows yet.

In partnership with Live Nation’s Green Nation team, RÜFÜS DU SOL will support sustainability initiatives on their tour, focusing on reducing single-use plastics, enhancing recycling, and minimizing food and other waste. Tour stops at venues operated by Live Nation will additionally provide zero waste green teams to hand-recover organics and recyclables, donate food, and use eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic. As tour dates approach, fans are encouraged to check venue websites for more details.

ABOUT RÜFÜS DU SOL:

RÜFÜS DU SOL are the Grammy-winning live electronic trio formed in Sydney Australia, composed of Jon George, James Hunt, and Tyrone Lindqvist, who are now one of the genre’s most highly regarded studio and touring acts. Known for creating emotive electronic music built for the dancefloor, RÜFÜS have released four studio albums, including their most recent full length effort Surrender, which saw them tour across 60 cities, selling 700,000 tickets globally. RÜFÜS’ Jon George and James Hunt have also fostered a DJ project for the project, which triumphs as one of the most popular in the space. The band have translated this success into their own Rose Avenue imprint and boutique Sundream festival in Tulum and Baja, Mexico.

Connect with RÜFÜS DU SOL:

