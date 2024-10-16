Snooks Corner Memorial Show

(Cartoons by Jim Snook )

The Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop is honored to be chosen by the family of the late Jim Snook to sell the remaining work of this beloved Pacific Northwest Cartoonist/Artist.

Jim passed away in 2021 after a long, successful life touring North America and Europe, selling his creations in Shows and Fairs. His hilarious cartoons conveyed a family life well lived outdoors, portraying his experiences of hunting, fishing, and RVing as dominant themes. His snarky animals added their perspective on the human condition with side comments and sneaky actions. You may not know his name, but you likely know his work from seeing it on someone’s wall, evoking nostalgia and connection.

Jim knew he was an artist from childhood. He served in the Air Force, earned a degree in Art Education, and spent many years teaching Art at Eagle Point High School in Oregon. As his cartoons grew in demand, he left teaching to pursue his heart’s desire. Along with his wife as his business manager, they built his career while raising a creative, loving family in Rocky Point, Oregon, where much of the family still resides. It was their home for 40 years of a 66-year marriage.

The Two Rivers Art Gallery is a nonprofit, all-volunteer artist cooperative that echoes their same family values as expressed in our motto “for the love of Art and Artists.” Members’ work shown there is a celebration of individual creativity and community spirit. Who better to share his legacy?

Beginning October 19, there will be a featured Memorial Show with family memories shown among his high- quality prints, cards, and posters for sale. At the show’s close, a “Snooks Corner,” sales will continue until all inventory is gone. Sales will be first come, first served, emphasizing the limited availability of these unique pieces. Some prints will have added cost because they are rare now, and a few are hand-signed. Because Jim’s Fine Art Prints are not duplicatable at the affordable prices they have long been sold for, his Estate has expressed no plans to create new re-prints. Some original ink drawings may be parted with in the future for serious fans and collectors. The family and Gallery will provide authentication of all works, ensuring you are taking home a truly unique piece of art.

Some posters and prints can be ordered on his website at jimsnookstudio.com. Items may also be ordered through the Gallery by phone at 541-783-3326, but we encourage you to come in and visit! The wonderful detail and quality of Jim’s Art are best seen in person! We are located in the Chiloquin Community Center at 140 South First Avenue, Chiloquin, OR. We are about a 35-minute drive from Crater Lake National Park! Check out our website at 2riversartgallery.com.

About Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop:

Two Rivers Art Gallery is a program of Chiloquin Visions in Progress. As a leading art gallery in Southern Oregon, we proudly showcase the works of over 110 artists and suppliers from Klamath County. We also feature a Country Store and local Information Center. Our extensive collection spans a wide range of mediums, from paintings and photography to fiber arts, glass, bronze, sculptures, jewelry, beadwork, pottery, food, furniture, and Native American art.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.