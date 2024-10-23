Discover Your New Hobby at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Interested in going ‘on-air’ or learning about what DJ’s do? In this hands-on course, learn the fundamentals of radio programming, including running the mixer and mics, planning for music/talk shows, and developing your own style. Classes are open to all but due to severely limited space and enrollment, participants should have a genuine interest in becoming a DJ, sound producer, or editor for KPOV.

Saturday, October 26

9-11:30am

COCC Bend Campus; $49

Did you know that bees are responsible for one-third of every bite of food that goes into your mouth? Honeybee populations have experienced a sharp decline in some regions. You can help! In this class, join local Master Beekeeper Jimmy Wilkie to learn all about the basics of beekeeping in Central Oregon.

Tuesday/Thursday, November 12 to November 21

5-7pm

COCC Bend Campus; $119

Birds are some of the easiest wildlife to observe, even in urban areas. But how can you tell which is which? Join certified Oregon Master Naturalist, Rebecca Lexa, to learn how to tell your thrushes from your warblers, hawks from eagles, waterfowl from wading birds, and more. Whether you are a backyard bird watcher or a more adventurous bird watcher, this is a great course to get you started.

Thursday, November 21

6-8:30pm

Online Zoom; $59

Additional Special Interest Courses:

Buddhist Point of View

Creating a Sustainable Kitchen: Food Choices, Waste, and More!

DIY Construction Framing Basics Made Easy

Reiki Level I

Stroke 101: Stroke Awareness and Prevention

Intermediate Spanish Special Studies: Music

