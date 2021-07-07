Free Outdoor Pop-Up Concerts Began this Week

(High Desert Chamber Music Pop-Up Concert performers Isabelle Senger & Janet Smith | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music is getting back to doing what we do best. This summer, violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger will be joined by pianist Janet Smith in a series of free outdoor Pop-Up Concerts around town. These concerts are brought to you by Miller Lumber, will continue weekly until mid-August and are free to attend and open to all.

The series began yesterday afternoon with an appearance at Looney Bean Coffee, and will continue on Monday, July 12 at 4pm on the outdoor back patio of Va Piano Vineyards overlooking the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. Enter through the front entrance if you want a seat, and enjoy a glass of wine with the performance. Please be respectful of Va Piano’s property, and stay in the public Old Mill area if you are not a customer.

We’ve missed you and hope you can join us for our return to presenting high-quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon! It’s time to come hear the music.

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

