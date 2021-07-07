More Tickets Now Available for IN A LANDSCAPE Concerts 

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions recently being lifted, the IN A LANDSCAPE team has made more tickets available for both performances at Mt. Bachelor (July 18 and 19) and Stoller Family Estates (August 20 and 21).

We anticipate that these tickets will sell quickly, so we recommend purchasing them right away.

We look forward to seeing you in the wild!

Purchase tickets here: eventbrite.com/o/in-a-landscape-classical-music-in-the-wildtm.

Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. We bring a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones. No longer confined to seats, you can explore the landscape, wander through secret glens, lie in sunny meadows and roam old growth forests. See our video and support the program at inalandscape.org.

inalandscape.org