Final Les Schwab Amphitheater Concert Announcement

And our 2021 concert lineup is complete! We think.

We’re pumped to announce that Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday will co-headline a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Saturday, October 16.

Crazier things have happened, but right now we expect this to be our final show announcement, giving us 26 concerts for the 2021 season. Yep, this will be the most shows we’ve ever hosted in one season. (Our previous high was 17 concerts in 2018.)

Online-only presale Thursday, July 8, 10am-10pm here.

Password = local

Public onsale Friday, July 9 at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at BendConcerts.com.

