Head Start & Early Head Start Book Drive — Building Literacy-Rich Homes

(Photo | Courtesy of NeighborImpact)

The NeighborImpact Head Start and Early Head Start Book Drive kicked off yesterday, June 1, at Roundabout Books in Northwest Crossing. After a successful book drive in 2020, NeighborImpact is excited to partner with Roundabout Books and SELCO Community Credit Union for this third annual event. The 2021 book drive aims to collect 1,000 new books for children in our Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Books go directly to children in the program and help families expand their home libraries to create literacy-rich homes.

“Head Start and Early Head Start children and families benefit from this book drive by building home learning libraries,” said Kim Brown, director of NeighborImpact Head Start and Early Head Start programs. “Building literacy and language skills help children to be kindergarten-ready, so they enter school with a love of books and are ready to learn.”

Books can be purchased from Roundabout Books in Northwest Crossing in the store, over the phone and online through June 30. Roundabout Books staff has a list of recommended titles and a wide selection of books from which to choose. Children’s books in Spanish are also available.

SELCO Community Credit Union is sponsoring the event again this year with a matching gift, donating one book for each book purchased. This means each book donation goes twice as far, something important to vulnerable families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

“Children’s books are the beginning to lifelong learning and, by supporting this book drive, you are supporting 784 children and families who live in our Central Oregon Community,” Brown said.

For more information or to make book donation purchases, visit Roundabout Books located at 900 NW Washington Drive in Bend, call 541-306-6564, or visit roundaboutbookshop.com.

neighborimpact.org