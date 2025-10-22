Fun Winter Youth Camps Are Here!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Get ready to whisk, mix and bake your way into the holiday spirit! In this fun and festive four-hour camp, students will learn hands-on bread-making skills while creating three different yeast breads: challah, a braided loaf bread; a twisted cardamom bread loaded with holiday spice; and fluffy, festive hot cross buns. Campers will enjoy a cup of hot cocoa together at the end of class to celebrate their baking success. Ages 10-15.

Saturday, December 6

9am-1pm

COCC Bend Campus; $109

Breakfast gets a lot more festive as we learn how to make buttery scones, gooey monkey bread and decadent sweet rolls. You'll walk away from this camp with the skills to spice up breakfast any time of the year!

Sunday, December 7

9am-1pm

COCC Bend Campus; $109

Nothing says holiday cheer like a plate of homemade cookies! Come prepared to roll up your sleeves and bake a variety of seasonal favorites like chocolate crinkle cookies, braided candy cane cookies, scrumptious sugar cookies and gingersnaps. Ages 10-15.

Sunday, December 14

9am-1pm

COCC Bend Campus; $109

This Safe Sitter program prepares students to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. Students will learn first aid, choking infant/child rescue, and infant/child CPR, in addition to how to deal with other potential dangers. The course teaches CPR but does not certify students in CPR. Ages 10-15.

Saturday, November 15

9am-3:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $149