BEAT Children’s Theatre Presents Winter 2026 Production — Shrek the Musical Jr.

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)
Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film and Broadway musical, Shrek the Musical Jr. brings all your favorite characters to life in a fun, fast-paced and heartwarming stage adaptation. Follow Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and a colorful cast of fairytale misfits as they discover the power of friendship, acceptance and embracing what makes us unique.
This is a fantastic opportunity for young performers to take the stage in a dynamic production full of humor, great music, and valuable life lessons. With roles for all experience levels, we encourage everyone to step into the swamp and be part of the magic!
Registration opens Wednesday, November 5
Time: 8am-8pm
- Audition Workshop – Wednesday, November 12 – 5-7pm
- Auditions – Monday, November 17 – 5-9pm
Rehearsals –
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, December 1-February 12 – 4:30-7pm
- Also, Sat, December 6 – 9am-12pm & Sat, December 13 – 9am-12pm
Tech / Dress – Summit High School
- Monday, February 16 – 4:30-9pm
- Tuesday, February 17 – 4:30-9pm
- Wednesday, February 18 – 4:30-9pm
Performances – Summit High School
- Thursday, February 19 – 8:30-11:30am
- Friday, February 20 – 8:30-11:30am & 5:30-9pm
- Saturday, February 21 – 12-3:30pm & 5:30-9pm
- Sunday, February 22 – 12-5pm (including load out)
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical production. Get ready to let your freak flag fly!