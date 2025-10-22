BEAT Children’s Theatre Presents Winter 2026 Production — Shrek the Musical Jr.

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film and Broadway musical, Shrek the Musical Jr. brings all your favorite characters to life in a fun, fast-paced and heartwarming stage adaptation. Follow Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and a colorful cast of fairytale misfits as they discover the power of friendship, acceptance and embracing what makes us unique.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young performers to take the stage in a dynamic production full of humor, great music, and valuable life lessons. With roles for all experience levels, we encourage everyone to step into the swamp and be part of the magic!

Registration opens Wednesday, November 5

Time: 8am-8pm

Audition Workshop – Wednesday, November 12 – 5-7pm

Auditions – Monday, November 17 – 5-9pm

Rehearsals –

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, December 1-February 12 – 4:30-7pm

Also, Sat, December 6 – 9am-12pm & Sat, December 13 – 9am-12pm

Tech / Dress – Summit High School

Monday, February 16 – 4:30-9pm

Tuesday, February 17 – 4:30-9pm

Wednesday, February 18 – 4:30-9pm

Performances – Summit High School

Thursday, February 19 – 8:30-11:30am

Friday, February 20 – 8:30-11:30am & 5:30-9pm

Saturday, February 21 – 12-3:30pm & 5:30-9pm

Sunday, February 22 – 12-5pm (including load out)

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical production. Get ready to let your freak flag fly!

beatchildrenstheatre.org