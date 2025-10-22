Mountain View High School Presents Clue: High School Edition

The Cougar Company Theatre at Mountain View High School is proud to present Clue: High School Edition, the hilarious whodunit based on the classic board game and cult film. Performances will run November 14-21 in the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

In a twist as clever as the play itself, Clue will feature two separate casts, giving audiences twice the opportunity to experience the antics of Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard and the rest of the mysterious dinner guests. Each cast of Cougar Company performers brings its own energy and flair to this fast-paced farce filled with slapstick, witty dialogue, and outrageous physical comedy.

Set in a gothic mansion on a dark and stormy night, Clue invites audiences to follow along as six eccentric guests and a butler race to solve the murder of their host. With secret passages, multiple possible endings, and plenty of surprises, this production guarantees laughter, suspense, and an unforgettable night of theatre.

“This is one of the most ambitious projects Cougar Company has taken on,” said Amy James, director of the show. “Our students have worked incredibly hard to develop two fully realized productions, and audiences will be amazed by the creativity and talent each cast brings to the stage.”

Performance Dates & Casts

Friday, November 14, 7pm Pipe Cast

Saturday, November 15, 2pm Pipe Cast

Saturday November 15, 7pm Candlestick Cast

Sunday, November 16, 2pm Candlestick Cast

Thursday November 20, 7pm Pipe Cast

Friday, November 21, 7pm Candlestick Cast

Tickets are $12-$16 and available online here or for cash/check at the door. Seating is general admission.

Join us for a night of mystery, mayhem, and murder as Cougar Company presents Clue: High School Edition!