General Duffy’s Waterhole Announces Smash Mouth Performing Live August 9

Smash Mouth stands tall as a global phenomenon, a force to be reckoned with over its illustrious three-decade music career. In the late ’90s, Smash Mouth embarked on a relentless touring spree, solidifying their legendary live performer status with a timeless and universal appeal. Between 1997 and 2002, they notched up an extraordinary six top 20 hits, dominating the airwaves at the turn of the century with their upbeat, catchy chorus’ and iconic lyrics. Two of these hits, Walkin’ On The Sun and All-Star, soared to #1 and lingered there, with the latter recently surpassing a mind-boggling ONE BILLION streams on Spotify. There’s no denying that All Star is an anthem for the ages.

As the 21st century dawned, they seamlessly transitioned into an international household name, forever woven into the fabric of popular culture. Their live shows are nothing short of spectacular — exciting, entertaining, and overflowing with hit-laden extravagance. Smash Mouth’s electrifying stage presence springs from their natural all-inclusiveness. With music universally adored and an allure spanning wide, they can command any audience, anywhere in the world, leaving them clamoring for more every single time. Simply put, EVERYONE loves Smash Mouth. Their social media acclaim, recognized by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Newsweek and many other prominent outlets is a testament to their enduring influence, with a YouTube channel boasting over one million subscribers.

And now with a fresh new beginning for the San Jose rock/pop icons, these Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum legends introduce their hugely-talented new frontman Zach Goode. The New York City-born, Los Angeles-based Goode boasts a dazzlingly impressive, never ending list of stage credits as both actor and singer. His beautifully rough-and-tumble… yet pitch-perfect and rangy… vocal style instantly proving a perfect match for Smash Mouth’s beachy brand of high energy Alt-pop.

“This is going to be a fun, high energy show that your whole family can enjoy,” says Tanner Robertson of General Duffy’s Waterhole, “We built this line-up for the hard working class to provide fans affordable summertime kickin’ fun at a family-friendly destination. We’ve raised over $100,000 for local nonprofits and will continue to support our community for many years to come. The success of these concerts help us give back to our hometown.”

The newly re-branded VIP Ticket Experience gives guests special access to the Annex Kitchen + Cocktails elevated bar offering top shelf craft cocktails and nibbles, table service and more. Doors open at 4pm with music openers starting at 5pm.

