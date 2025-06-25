Introducing Our Summer 2025 Mini Production

(Graphic courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Children’s Theatre is excited to bring to life the thrilling and clever world of Nancy Blue – Girl Detective!

Nancy Blue is searching to uncover who has kidnapped the high school principal. It won’t be easy in a hard-boiled world of mounting suspicions and mysterious events — not to mention diva actresses, a stubborn rookie cop, a bossy older sister and an AV Nerd who always adds her two cents. Can this tough young gumshoe figure out where the principal has vanished to, and what is giving off that awful smell?

Through this production, actors will explore movement, physical storytelling, ensemble work and character development. The rehearsal process will focus on bringing to life the playful and suspenseful world of the story while building strong performance skills.

We can’t wait to solve this mystery with you!

Age Range: 9-13

Tuition: $395 per student

Registration Opens Tuesday, June 24 at 8am and will close Wednesday, July 2 at 5pm

If interest exceeds availability, a lottery will be run to determine participation.

Register for Nancy Blue – Girl Detective on our website here.

Nancy Blue – Girl Detective

Written by Megan Mostyn-Brown and Directed by Bree Beal

Auditions: July 7 // 1-4pm

Rehearsals: BEAT Studio // July 14-August 11

July 14-15 // 4:30-6:30pm

July 21-22 // 4:30-6:30pm

July 28-31 // 9am-1pm

August 4-5 // 4:30-6pm

August 11 // 4:30-6:30pm

Dress Rehearsal: Open Space

Thursday, August 14 // 2-6pm

Performances: Open Space

Friday, August 15 // 1-3pm and 5-7pm

Saturday, August 16 // 1-3pm and 5-7pm

beatchildrenstheatre.org