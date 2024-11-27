Explore Newly Added Community Education Courses at COCC

(Images courtesy of COCC)
This winter, take the opportunity to learn something new, meet like-minded individuals, and enrich your life in ways you never imagined. Don’t wait — register today and embrace the possibilities of lifelong learning!
To register, click on title or call 541-383-7270.
Creative Arts
Intro. to Drawing the Human Form: Open Lab (Redmond)
Watercolor: Next Level (Redmond)
Photography 104: Advanced Field Techniques and Advanced Editing (Bend)
Photography 105: Preparing to Print (Bend)
Design Simplified: Scribble Art (Madras)
Special Interest & General Enrichment
Conversación y Cultura (Online)
PNW Geology (Online)
Writing & Publishing
Western Genre Writing Workshop (Bend)
Write Like A Dog: A New Point of View (Bend)
Publishing with Substack (Bend)
Delicious Food Writing (Bend)
Health, Wellness, & Mindfulness
Healthy Blood Pressure Series: Nutritional Support for Healthy Blood Pressure (Bend)
Healthy Blood Pressure Series: Healthy Cooking for Blood Pressure (Bend)
Healthy Blood Sugar Series: Balancing Blood Sugar with Nutrition (Bend)
Healthy Blood Sugar Series: Healthy Cooking for Blood Sugar Balance (Bend)
Culinary, Beer, Wine, and Spirits
Gluten-Free Baking (Bend)
Basics of Bread (Bend, Prineville)
Basics of Cakes (Bend, Prineville)
Outdoor Recreation, Exercise, & Movement
Advanced Beginning Ballet (Bend)
Oula for Everyone (Bend)
Taekwondo (Bend)
Better Bones and Balance® (Bend, Redmond, Online)
Home, Garden, Craftsmanship, & Hobby
Whiskeys of the World (Online)
Woodworking: Handheld CNC Router (Sisters)
Creating a Sustainable Kitchen: Food Choice, Waste, and More! (Bend)