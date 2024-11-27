Explore Newly Added Community Education Courses at COCC

(Images courtesy of COCC)

This winter, take the opportunity to learn something new, meet like-minded individuals, and enrich your life in ways you never imagined. Don’t wait — register today and embrace the possibilities of lifelong learning!

To register, click on title or call 541-383-7270.

Creative Arts

Intro. to Drawing the Human Form: Open Lab (Redmond)

Watercolor: Next Level (Redmond)

Photography 104: Advanced Field Techniques and Advanced Editing (Bend)

Photography 105: Preparing to Print (Bend)

Design Simplified: Scribble Art (Madras)

Special Interest & General Enrichment

Conversación y Cultura (Online)

PNW Geology (Online)

Writing & Publishing

Western Genre Writing Workshop (Bend)

Write Like A Dog: A New Point of View (Bend)

Publishing with Substack (Bend)

Delicious Food Writing (Bend)

Health, Wellness, & Mindfulness

Healthy Blood Pressure Series: Nutritional Support for Healthy Blood Pressure (Bend)

Healthy Blood Pressure Series: Healthy Cooking for Blood Pressure (Bend)

Healthy Blood Sugar Series: Balancing Blood Sugar with Nutrition (Bend)

Healthy Blood Sugar Series: Healthy Cooking for Blood Sugar Balance (Bend)

Culinary, Beer, Wine, and Spirits

Gluten-Free Baking (Bend)

Basics of Bread (Bend, Prineville)

Basics of Cakes (Bend, Prineville)

Outdoor Recreation, Exercise, & Movement

Advanced Beginning Ballet (Bend)

Oula for Everyone (Bend)

Taekwondo (Bend)

Better Bones and Balance® (Bend, Redmond, Online)

Home, Garden, Craftsmanship, & Hobby

Whiskeys of the World (Online)

Woodworking: Handheld CNC Router (Sisters)

Creating a Sustainable Kitchen: Food Choice, Waste, and More! (Bend)

