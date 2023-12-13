Give Only Unique Gifts for the Holidays!

((Left) Oregon jewels by Karla Proud, (right) Snow Falling by Marjorie Cossairt)

Let’s face it. We already have plenty of stuff. We don’t need more gloves, or slippers, or robes! We want something unique — good stuff that no one else has!

We want the Gift of Art! Let your shopping be a joy at the Artists’ Gallery in the Sunriver Village. Music is playing, people are laughing, and all the items for sale are special! A shopper’s biggest worry is deciding which one of the many items to purchase. Helpful and happy artists will assist with decisions, and gift wrap your purchase. You will be humming a Holiday tune on the way back to your vehicle.

Here are just a few suggestions for unique gifts.

Beautiful stained-glass art by Becky Henson

Artful oil paintings of all sizes by Bonnie Junell

Unique woven scarves and baskets by Charlene Virts

Holiday cards from beautiful watercolor paintings by Dianne Lay

“Only in Oregon” red sunstone jewels from Karla Proud

Wearable felted art scarves by Stacey Colgan

Wonderful, whimsical art glass pieces by Cheryl Chapman

Special paintings and prints by Lori Orlando

artistsgallerysunriver.com