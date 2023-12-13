Winter Break at the High Desert Museum

(Photo by Todd Carey)

Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species Exhibition OPEN at the Museum

The much-anticipated exhibition Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation is officially open at the Museum!

A key component of the Museum’s yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species showcases the Pop Art icon’s complete Endangered Species series (1983), as well as select works from Warhol’s Skull series, Vanishing Animals series and one of his most iconic Marilyn Monroe works.

Come check out this remarkable exhibition today — open at the Museum until April 7, 2024.

Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation

Open daily, 10am-4pm

Plan Your Visit

Get Ready for Winter Nights this Thursday, December 14!

This Thursday, December 14, grab your best vintage snow-wear and shred on down to the chillest spot in town… the High Desert Museum!

We will be extending our hours until 7:30pm with rounds of speed bingo, beverage tastings from regional vendors like Sunriver Brewing, Avid Cider and Lava Terrace Cellars, discounts and gift wrapping at the Museum store, music, cookie decorating, all the latest exhibitions and more.

While this event is meant for all ages, College students get in for FREE with a valid student ID! Spice up your week and join us for fun-filled evenings at the Museum every Thursday in December.

Winter Nights: College Night

Thursday, December 14 from 4-7:30pm

Adults: $10, Ages 3-12: $6, Ages 2 and under: Free

Members and College students: Free

Plan Your Visit

Experience Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan

Don’t miss your chance to get behind the lens with Ronan Donovan while exploring the National Geographic Museum and Museum of Wildlife Art exhibition Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan — now OPEN at the Museum!

Through his photographs, Donovan documented wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the high Canadian Arctic to better understand how conflict between wolves and humans influenced their behavior.

Come discover Wolves today — open until February 11, 2024 as a part of the Museum’s yearlong exploration of the Endangered Species Act.

Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan

Open daily until February 11, 2024

10am-4pm

Free with Museum admission

Plan Your Visit

highdesertmuseum.org