Music on the Radio, on the Computer, at the Piano & More

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Tickets for the 2026 Summer Festival are on sale for Conductor’s Guild members (donating $1,750+)!

Help make the music happen, plus get the best seats by becoming a member today!

All tickets are on sale to the public on June 1.

We’re excited to welcome you to the 49th summer of Sunriver Music Festival August 10-20, 2026 in Bend & Sunriver!

As America celebrates 250 years in 2026, we honor one of its greatest gifts to the world: music. The 49th season programming, curated by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, will feature eclectic works by American composers – Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, William Grant Still, Joan Tower, Kevin Puts, Edgar Meyer and John Williams – alongside favorites by Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, Haydn, Schumann, Mendelssohn and more.

The Summer Festival opens August 10 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall and closes August 20 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Four classical concerts, a pops concert and a family concert will be presented. Featured artists include pianist Michelle Cann, violinists William Hagen and Tessa Lark, bass-baritone Timothy Jones, and the Central Oregon Mastersingers.

Join us on April 11 in Sunriver for a special solo piano recital by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, a Steinway Artist, featuring his original solo piano arrangements of iconic music in film.

Maestro Brett Mitchell has a devoted fanbase of his work at the keyboard. His exceptionally active YouTube channel features original solo piano videos of iconic cues from film history and landmark works from classical, jazz and pop canons.

VIP ticketed guests are welcomed to an intimate post-concert reception offering wine, light fare and conversation with the maestro in an informal setting. There are only 40 exclusive VIP tickets available.

Concert & VIP Experience (all ages): $90

Concert Only Adults: $50

Concert Only 25 & Under: $25

sunrivermusic.org