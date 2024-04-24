Limited Tickets Remain for Art Meets Wine Fundraiser in Sunriver on May 4

Time is running out to secure a spot at the sixth annual Art Meets Wine in the High Desert fundraiser. Art and wine enthusiasts are encouraged to visit www.artmeetswine.org today to purchase tickets for event, which will be held Saturday, May 4, from 4-8pm at the SHARC in Sunriver.

“Tickets sell quickly because this is a unique event that goes beyond just tasting wines,” said Kendra Schreiner, 2024 Art Meets Wine in the High Desert co-chair. “We’re bringing some amazing wineries together in one location, but we’re also pairing that experience with art demonstrations, food, live music, an online auction, a wine wall and more. There truly is something for everyone, whether you’re a wine lover or not.”

Attendees at this year’s event will have a chance to taste wines from 13 Oregon wineries, including award-winning producers and well-known names such as Domaine Divio, Ken Wright Cellars, Stoller Family Estate and others.

Local musicians Rigby Pass will provide the entertainment while talented members of the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver offer live art demonstrations and create special pieces available for purchase. Central Oregon food favorites La Paella Bend and Hot Lava Bakery will dish up delicious food pairings, including vegetarian options.

Dozens of online auction items are also available for bidding now at artmeetswine.org, ranging from wine, dining and lodging experiences to outdoor activities, artwork and more. New items will be added through April 30.

The $75 ticket price for Art Meets Wine in the High Desert is all-inclusive, covering tastings at all 13 wineries as well as food, entertainment and a complimentary full pour of wine.

Net proceeds from the event, which is sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club, support nonprofit organizations in south Deschutes County that address food insecurity, child safety, shelter, education and youth development.

“Last year, we raised $20,000 to help support our neighbors in need, and with an even greater turnout in 2024, we can do even more good,” Schreiner said. “Where else can you sample so many delicious wines and foods, explore beautiful artwork, have fun with friends and support our local community at the same time?”

Since 1999, the Sunriver Women’s Club Philanthropy Program has granted more than $1 million to worthy causes, with the goal of building a strong network of services improving the lives of people in the community.

Go to www.artmeetswine.org to buy tickets and view auction items. Follow “Art Meets Wine” on Facebook and Instagram for the latest event information, including featured wineries, auction items and more.

artmeetswine.org • sunriverwomensclub.org