Great Book Recommendations, Job Openings & More at Your Library

Who’s looking for a great read? Not to brag, but we’re pretty good at book recommendations. Are you looking for something new in fiction? Rya has you covered. Do you have a teen you’d like to sweep away with a new book or series? Ericka has a ton of recommendations! Maybe space operas are your jam? Then reach out to Graham , who’s ready to nerd out with you. Check out our new YOUR NEXT BOOK page, where you’ll find 11 librarians who love the kinds of books you do. Simply pick the librarian whose interests match up with yours, and email them, telling them about a few books or authors you’ve enjoyed and why, and they’ll place three books on hold for you or send you a personalized list of titles. What will your next book be?

We’re Open: Using Your Library, Vaccine Clinics

The Library is committed to being a reliable resource for Deschutes County residents. We are open and ready to serve you, and at the same time are dedicated to keeping staff and community safe. A face covering is required inside of all Deschutes Public Library locations; you can find more information about library hours and operating procedures here . If you need a vaccine, Deschutes County Health Services is hosting free, weekly vaccination clinics through September at the Downtown Bend and La Pine Libraries. No appointment needed! Find library clinic dates and times on our website here , and find the County’s full calendar of clinics here . We understand that this is a confusing and frustrating time, but please be kind to the people working on the front lines of many businesses — from grocery stores to restaurants to your libraries — who are working hard to keep up with changing guidelines while still doing important work for all of us.

We’re Hiring! Learn More and Apply Online️

Our talented staff make the library a great place to visit, but they also make it an amazing place to work. We offer competitive pay and benefits as well as a dedication to serving the entire Deschutes County community — something we’ve been doing for more than 100 years. If you like working with people, are passionate about lifelong learning and enjoy providing excellent customer service, we could be a great match! Be sure to check out our current job openings , which include Public Service Specialist positions at the Downtown Bend, East Bend, Redmond and Sisters libraries, and a Senior Accounting Technician in our administrative offices. You can even set an alert to be notified whenever jobs are posted. Find our employment page here .

Know Des(s)erts in September at Your Library️

Satisfy your sweet tooth and craving for knowledge in September as Deschutes Public Library serves up a double scoop of programming for Know Des(s)erts . See what it takes to hike any length of the 750-mile Oregon Desert Trail and get recommendations for a post-hike milkshake. Learn the ins-and-outs of High Desert survival and hear how the desert flora and fauna inspired artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Discover adaptations of the endangered desert tortoise and indulge in some sweet offerings of Bontà gelato, a chocolate demonstration and more. Find a full listing of programs on our website here .

Classes and Resources for Nonprofits️

If you manage, work for or are interested in starting a nonprofit, your library has resources and workshops to help you and your organization. Your library card gives you free, in-library access to Foundation Directory Online , and we’re here to give you one-on-one help through our Book-a-Librarian service. We also host regular workshops, including these in September:

Visit our Nonprofit Resources page to learn more about the resources and workshops we offer, and sign up here for our eNewsletter just for nonprofits.

Sign Up for Our Education Newsletter️

Whether you’re a parent or a teacher, a principal or a media specialist, the library has a wealth of resources to help you. We can create book lists, do book talks, reserve books for you and do virtual story times. You can also access Curriculum Crates, which are filled with books on popular subjects. Need help teaching students how to access library resources? We can do that, too! Be sure to visit our Educator and Student Services page , and sign up for our In the Know: Education newsletter , which is sent out up to three times a year to keep you up-to-date on all the helpful resources and programs available from your library.

Beyond Books: Kanopy Video Streaming

The cost of streaming services can add up — but there’s one service that won’t cost you a dime. Kanopy is an award-winning video streaming service that hosts tens of thousands of movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos, and access to it is free with your library card. Kanopy just added content from major film studios like Warner Brothers, and in September they’re adding titles from MGM as well as content from Lions Gate and The Jim Henson Company. This gives you access to hundreds of blockbusters, box office hits and must-see award-winning films like Fargo, March of the Penguins, The New World, Magnolia, Hoosiers, Fiddler on the Roof and more. Signing up is easy; all you need is your library card number and PIN. Browse the full collection and start watching here .

Resource Spotlight: Thrive Central Oregon

The library hosts Thrive Central Oregon for weekly walk-in clinics at the Downtown Bend, East Bend and Redmond Libraries. Thrive works to connect families and individuals to essential resources, including food, financial and housing assistance, employment help, healthcare and more. Visit our online calendar for dates and times for these free, walk-in sessions. Thrive also offers phone-in appointments; visit their website for details .

September Programs and Events

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs. Some programs happen online, others are held in-person.

New story times are posted every week on our website . Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.

KIDS & FAMILIES

Story Time Activity Pick-Up — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days.

Your Next Book: Kids Edition – 9/8

Tune in each month to find great new kids books, suggested by DPL Librarians.

Leaf Hedgehog Grab-and-Go Kits – 9/11

Salt Crystalized Leaves – 9/22

Leaf Crystallization Grab-and-Go Kits – 9/25

TWEENS/TEENS

Techy Mandala Kits – 9/25

EN ESPAÑOL

Abogado en la Biblioteca – 9/1 , 9/15 , 9/22 , 9/29

Sobre los Pueblos Mesoamerican – 9/14

BOOK CLUBS

Sunriver: Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss – 9/8

Redmond: Anxious People – 9/9

Sisters: Willie Nelson’s Letters to America – 9/9 ; My Salinger Year – 9/29

East Bend: The Book of Eels – 9/21

La Pine: The Book of Eels – 9/23

Downtown Bend: Interior Chinatown – 9/24

ADULTS

Lawyer in the Library – 9/1 , 9/15 , 9/22 , 9/29

Open Computer Lab – click here for dates, times and locations

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center – 9/2

Hiking the Oregon Desert Trail – 9/8 (D. Bend); 9/22 (Sisters)

Survive & Thrive in Our High Desert Environment – 9/8

Parsing the Second Amendment – 9/9

Vaux’s Swifts: Bend’s Best Aerial Acrobats – 9/10

The Science Behind Chocolate at Kindred Creative Kitchen – 9/11

Introduction to Finding Grants – 9/14

Mesoamerican Peoples in Oregon & Their Languages – 9/14

SCORE Workshop: Government Contracting 101 – 9/15

Georgia O’Keeffe: Inspired by the High Desert – 9/16

Santoor: A Musical Journey to Iran – 9/17

The Ecology and Behavior of Mojave Desert Tortoises – 9/21

Updating Your Nonprofit Profile on Guidestar – 9/22

Bontà Gelato Presentation – 9/22

Thomas T & the Blue Chips Band Performance – 9/25 (La Pine)

Author Willy Vlautin – 9/26 (East Bend)

A Snapshot in Time: Oregon’s Ghost Towns – 9/28

Dessert at Home with Ahja King – 9/29

WRITE HERE

Quiet Writing Time – 9/13 , 9/20 , 9/27 (D. Bend); 9/14 , 9/21 , 9/28 (Redmond)

Poetry & Lyrics – 9/14

Take a Breath: How to Read Poetry (Yours and Others’) – 9/18

September 6: All libraries will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday

September 17: All libraries will open at 10am