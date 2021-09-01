Sunriver Books & Music Store’s Author Events

The Sunriver Book and Music Store will be hosting three author events in September.

On Saturday, September 4, from 5-6:30pm, Jane Kirkpatrick will present her book, Healing of Natalie Curtis. In the early 1900s, Native Americans were prohibited from singing, dancing or speaking their native language, and Natalie helps to correct that injustice.

On Saturday, September 18, from 5-6:30pm, Michelle Nijhuis will present her book, Beloved Beasts, a fascinating book about people determined to make a difference in the natural world.

On Wednesday, September 22, from 6-7:30pm, Craig Johnson will present his book, Daughter of the Morning Star, the latest addition to the Walt Longmire series. This event will be held at Three Rivers School.

In order to reduce risk, the attendees must be vaccinated. The audience will be limited to 25 to allow for social distancing. This is a ticketed event, with the purchase of any of the author’s books at Sunriver Books & Music Store.

