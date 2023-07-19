Sunriver Art Fair Returns to Sunriver in August 11-13

The annual Sunriver Art Fair returns this August 11-13 in the Village at Sunriver with over 75 booths of juried art on display. This free event has been a popular destination for visitors and locals alike for over 13 years, and has been voted the Best Small Town Art Fair and one of the Top 10 Art Fairs in the U.S. The Sunriver Art Fair is produced by the Sunriver Women’s Club as a fundraiser for the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC) Community Grant Program.

There will be something for everyone at the fair, from jewelry, pottery, paintings and woodworks, to the popular age-appropriate craft kits for children to take home and complete. A special exhibit of art from Bend high school students will also be highlighted.

A grand drawing for lodging and golf packages and other prizes will be held for those visitors who pick up a Passport to Art get their passport stamped by fair artists, and drop it at the information booth at the fair. No need to be present to be a winner.

This year’s commemorative Sunriver Art Fair poster, River of Gold, by Nevada artist, Nanette Oleson, will be on sale, as well as the posters from past fairs.

Sponsored by the SRWC, all proceeds from art fair applications and booth fees help support nonprofits in Central Oregon. Since 1999, the SRWC has awarded almost $944,000 in grants to programs that provide services to women, children, families and seniors in south Deschutes County community.

sunriverartfair.org